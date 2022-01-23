SCOTT COULTER'S GIVE MY REGARDS...A COMPETITION LIKE NO OTHER! Launches Second Year

SCOTT COULTER'S GIVE MY REGARDS...A COMPETITION LIKE NO OTHER! LOOKS FOR THE NEXT BIG STAR FROM MUSIC, ACTING, AND DANCE WITH HELP OF CELEBRITY JUDGES

Six Winners to Present Evening Performance in NYC at Iconic Venue Alongside Industry Giants. Grand Prize Winner to Perform with a Major American Symphony in the 2022-21 Season

NEW YORK, January 20th, 2020 - Spot-On Arts Academy, a unique multidisciplinary virtual arts academy taught by award-winning artists, announces the second edition of their international performance competition, Scott Coulter's Give my Regards...A Competition Like No Other. This competition, open to applicants around the world, will conclude in a live concert event in New York City for six selected finalists chosen by a celebrity panel of judges. At the New York concert, a grand prize winner will be selected to perform in a symphony pops concert produced by Scott Coulter's Spot-On Entertainment.

Following the application deadline, the top 20 contestants will be selected and paired with a teacher and mentor from Spot-On Arts Academy to review and fine-tune their submissions. After their refined re-submissions, the pool of applicants will be further pared down to 10 contestants, and conclude with the selection of 5 winners by the celebrity panel, hailing from Hollywood to Broadway and beyond. Last year's celebrity judges included Kate Flannery (The Office, Dancing with the Stars) Broadway composer Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, Smash), TV star and Broadway legend Anthony Rapp (Rent, Star Trek: Discovery), Broadway and film actor Phillip Johnson Richardson (Hamilton, Little Voice) and Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher and recording artist Steven Brault. A 6th finalist will be selected by public voting. All six winners will be presented in a concert on an iconic New York City stage alongside their mentors and other Broadway stars in an evening of songs celebrating NYC; date to be determined. At the close of the final performance, one participant will be selected by a panel of industry professionals to perform with a major American symphony during the 2022-23 season.

"2020-21 was not an easy time for our arts community. Today we still find ourselves in a very similar situation," explains the competition's founder, Scott Coulter. "We created Give My Regards... as a way to give back to our own community and provide support, resources, and opportunity for meaningful and long-term mentorship opportunities," he continues. "Last year's competition, won by California actress/singer Chelle Denton, was such a success that we decided to make this an annual event. I am so excited to meet the next group of America's undiscovered talents. Last year's competition was a gift to all of us and we're excited to once again be able to give several aspiring entertainers their first big break in show business."

Last year's six finalists performed in concert at Feinstein's 54 Below alongside Broadway celebrities Lisa Howard, Klea Blackhurst, Christina Bianco, and more in an evening that was named one of the Best of the Year by BroadwayWorld. In addition, three of the finalists (D'Marreon Alexander, Veronica Stern, and grand-prize winner Chelle Denton) were named among the People to Watch in 2022 based on their performances in the Give My Regards... concert. This year it could be you!

SUBMISSION INFORMATION

Participation in the Give my Regards...A Passport to Broadway talent search is open to all ages for aspiring singers, actors, or dancers. All videos are to be submitted at www.Spot-OnArtsAcademy/Contest no later than February 1, 2022. For the full contest rules and regulations, visit www.SpotOnArtsAcademy.com.

There is no fee to apply. All applicants must live in the United States.

ABOUT SPOT-ON ARTS ACADEMY

Established in the Spring of 2020 by founder Scott Coulter, Spot-On Arts Academy is an online training platform for students and pre-professional performers looking to establish connections and relationships in the performing arts industry. Created with the artist/mentor connection in mind, the Academy is comprised of award-winning artists from the worlds of Broadway, cabaret, film, television, radio, and more to offer training and key insight into navigating a professional career on the stage and off. Offering classes in technique, one-on-one coaching, and disciplinary training, the academy also offers leadership, business, and career management to develop a dynamic network of dreamers turned to doers, cultivating the stars of tomorrow.

ABOUT SCOTT COULTER

Scott Coulter is one of New York's most honored vocalists, having received five MAC Awards, five Bistro Awards and two Nightlife Awards for Outstanding Vocalist, and an Emmy nomination for his performance in American Song. He starred in A Christmas Carol: The Concert on PBS and has performed on concert stages around the world alongside the likes of Academy Award- winner Stephen Schwartz, Tony-winner Ben Vereen and Grammy-winner Sheena Easton. Scott is creator, arranger and director of several touring shows including Music of the Knights, The Wonderful Music of Oz, Blockbuster Broadway! and, for The ASCAP Foundation, Jerry Herman: The Broadway Legacy Concert. He has directed many shows in NYC including Michael Feinstein's Standard Time at Carnegie Hall, with Michael Kerker and ASCAP. Scott wrote the book for the new musical Got To Be There celebrating songwriter Elliot Willensky.

Photos from last year's competition by Tom Salus: