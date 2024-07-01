SAMANTHA COLEMAN MEMORIAL CONCERT To Be Presented At The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present the SAMANTHA COLEMAN MEMORIAL CONCERT on July 8, 2024.

If you were lucky enough to know Samantha Coleman, then you know she was one of the best we ever had. If you didn't, here is what you need to know: Samantha Coleman was a lifelong theatre lover and big presence in the Broadway community. She became disabled as an adult, turning her passion for theatre into fierce advocacy for arts accessibility.

Celebrate her life and legacy with some of her favorite performers, singing the music from some of her favorite shows!

Cast includes: Haven Burton (How to Dance in Ohio, Rent), JJ Caruncho (In the Heights), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress, Hair), Christine Dwyer (Wicked, Waitress), Treshelle Edmond (Spring Awakening), Amelia Fei (How to Dance in Ohio), Arielle Jacobs (In the Heights, Aladdin), Nadia Quinn (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson), Arbender Robinson (Hair, In Transit, Shuffle Along), Jessie Shelton (Hadestown, Waitress), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Legally Blonde), Liam Pearce (How to Dance in Ohio,) and Natalie Wachen (Merrily We Roll Along, Rent).

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit TDF Accessible Performances, which will be sponsored in her name.

The event is produced by Danielle Feder, Zachary Sherman, Kali Ponzo, and Maxwell Haddad, with support from the Miranda Family Fund.

The Samantha Coleman Memorial Concert plays at The Green Room 42 on July 8, 2024. Tickets are available starting at $29, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com. A livestream of the concert is also available for $19.

An auction in support of Samantha Coleman and the cause is available at https://www.32auctions.com/samanthacoleman. Items include a virtual meet and greet with Lin-Manuel Miranda, signed posters from the casts of Suffs and Merrily We Roll Along, coaching and headshot sessions, and much more!

