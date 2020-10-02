Ruby Powers, Julia Van Cartier, and Strawberry Fields Return With New Digital Show CABIN FEVER: ALONE TOGETHER

Sunday, October 4th at 7pm EST for Cabin Fever: Alone Together.

New York City drag divas Ruby Powers, Julia Van Cartier, and Strawberry Fields return with an all new digital show Sunday, October 4th at 7pm EST for Cabin Fever: Alone Together.

The show features virtual recreations of their favorite club act numbers, like "You Don't Own Me," and the "Shoop Shoop Song," as well as all new digital vignettes, comedy, and songs.

"At first going digital seemed like a real drag-pun intended." says Ruby Powers. "Over time, though, we've opened up new ways to be even bigger dorks. It also means the world that our friends and fans have followed us online."

NY audiences may remember the queens from annual appearances on Fire Island, a camptastic Christmas show that has run for the last five years-and many solo cabaret appearances at venues like Pangea and The Green Room 42. The queens met doing New York's Next Top Drag Queen at the Metropolitan Room and have appeared together as "We 3 Queens" at the Duplex, Triad Theater, and others.

This second edition of "Cabin Fever" will be donating 50% of ticket sales to Rainbow Railroad, a nonprofit dedicating to aiding LGBTI+ people fleeing persecution and violence.

In addition to seeing the performances, audiences will be able to participate in the live chat during the show and be invited to a private Zoom after party with the queens.

Produced by Zahif Corkidi (who also contributed writing, direction, and choreography) and Brent Lomas, tickets for the show are $12 on the StageIt platform.

Get tickets: tinyurl.com/cabinfeverdrag2

Photo credit: Jeff Eason

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You