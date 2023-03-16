Roe Hartrampf, Julie James, Nick Cearley & More to Star in DRUNK MUSICALS at Green Fig Piano Bar

ZABAR ENTERTAINMENT has announced the opening night cast of Drunk Musicals, which opens on April 10 and will be presented every Monday at 8:30 PM and Saturday at 9:30 PM at Green Fig Piano Bar (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The first show will include Roe Hartrampf (Broadway's Diana: The Musical, Netflix's "Emily in Paris"), Kaylee MacKnight (the show's co-creator/producer), Julie James (Sirius XM Radio's "On Broadway"), Nick Cearley (The Skivvies, "Out 100"), Emma Degerstedt (Nickelodeon's "Unfabulous"), and Dean Cestari (Off-Broadway's' "Stranger Sings!"). Starting April 15, Billie Aken-Tyers (Titanique) will join the cast.

This fun, 90-minute interactive evening, for audiences 21 and over, takes musical highlights from your favorite musicals and sets them to a parody script, telling the story of each show (while poking fun at it) so even your favorite non-Broadway lover will understand the premise. The actors are challenged to perform while the audience has the ability to send them shots. The sobriety of these actors is completely in the audience's hands. Drunk Musicals features parodies of Wicked, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Little Shop of Horrors, and many more. Half scripted, half improv, you will never see the same show twice. Drunk Musicals was created by producer Kaylee MacKnight and music director Michael Ferrara.

The resident cast includes: Kaylee MacKnight, Dean Cestari, Emma Degerstedt, Darius Anthony-Robinson, Julie James, Nick Cearley, Billie Aken-Tyers, Rob Maitner, Peter Romberg, Zach Snyder, Danny Marin, Kyle Huey, Paul Trenier, Jordan Diggory, Tony Patryn,Dante Hill, Nyseli Vega, Kyra Lynn Burke, and Arielle Faye-Beane.

Drunk Musicals started at New York's West End Lounge over six years ago when Kaylee was working the Monday night open mics. At the time, she was binging "Drunk History" and one night she thought: "Why not combine the two? Why not sing musicals while the audience sends shots to challenge the actors? Most of these people who attended the open mic were doing it anyways!" She came up with the concept of it being like a "cast party" to parody musicals, get drunk, but also tell the story of it so that people who haven't seen the show would understand the concept and eventually want to go see the actual production. After a lot of asking around, Kaylee was introduced to Michael, who was immediately on board. Michael put together the music and handled all of the orchestrations. The first show was Thoroughly Modern Millie and it played to a sold-out house. Drunk Musicals was born.

Kaylee MacKnight

(co-creator/producer) is a New York City-based performer and producer. After obtaining a BA in Musical Theatre at The University of Alabama, she has worked professionally in the city for over seven years. When not producing or performing, she works in real estate at City Wide Apartments where she enjoys finding people their next dream apartment. Some of her favorite credits include Next to Normal, Merrily We Roll Along, Ex-Gay: The Musical, and Elphaba in the Drunk Musicals production of Wasted: The Story of Some Drunk Bitches from Oz.

Michael A. Ferrara

(co-creator/music director) is a versatile and eclectic musician, equally at home in such diverse roles as conducting symphonic repertoire and performing in musical theater and opera pit orchestras. Having studied trumpet performance at Interlochen Arts Academy, he went on to Otterbein University, where he served as the founder of the school's new music ensemble, Red Noise. He went on to complete a M.M. in Orchestral Conducting at Bard College-Conservatory of Music, where he studied with faculty such as Harold Farberman, Joan Tower, and Dawn Upshaw to name a few. Ferrara currently resides in New York City. His recent credits include: The Music Man (Broadway), Flying Over Sunset (Broadway), Wicked(Broadway), Rock of Ages (New World Stages), Music Director and Conductor: Bernstein's Peter Pan at Bard's Summerscape Festival, and Associate Music Director (Jersey Boys, Ogunquit Playhouse). Ferrara has been working with Philip Glass to present a new theatrical work internationally.

Drunk Musicals will be performed Monday at 8:30 PM and Saturday at 9:30 PM starting April 10 at Green Fig Piano Bar (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). Tickets are $60 for premium seating, $55 for regular seating, and $19-35 for bar seating. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.