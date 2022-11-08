Robert Bannon & Alyssa Wray to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY at the Triad Theatre

The popular weekly in-person Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway (the ONLY Broadway talk show in New York City) will continue its one-year celebration on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Triad Theatre at 8:00 pm (158 W. 72nd St). Joining the continuing anniversary show as special guests are musical theater singing sensation Robert Bannon (as seen on Saturday Night Live, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Host of The Roundtable on YouTube) and American Idol Season 19 Top 10 finalist Alyssa Wray. Both Bannon and Wray are "friends of the show" and have previously joined Rye as guests in the interview chair in 2021. Wray is hot off the heels of her sold-out New York City debut solo show "Songs that Speak to Me" at 54 Below, and Bannon just finished another packed house evening at The Green Room 42.

Tickets for the continuation anniversary show on December 11 are now on sale for BOTH the in-person show and the live stream for $15 by going to www.ryemyers.com/anniversaryshow. Hosted by "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF", Rye Myers, this was originally slated for Monday, October 17, 2022, but was rescheduled to December 11, 2022, due to scheduling. *Per the Triad Theatre's policy, all in-person tickets have a two-drink minimum, and those drinks can include either alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages.

After celebrating the Broadway talk show's one-year anniversary celebration on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Triad Theatre, Rye Myers is bringing his Broadway talk show back to finish the celebration! This special anniversary show will be called Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway- Live at the Triad.

Audiences can expect Rye's unique and one-of-a-kind interviewing style while bringing you intimate interviews, exclusive live performances, and audience giveaways for those who come to the in-person show. His dedication and loyalty to his audience make everyone feel like they are a part of the show. The evening will be filled with music, love, and laughter as Rye checks in with Robert Bannon and Alyssa Wray to see what they have been up to since last appearing on his show in the Fall of 2021. They will grace his audience with their stories, laughter, and music from their holiday and musical theater songbooks.

See why audiences are raving about Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway and calling it "the best Broadway talk show of the decade!" and why audiences come out week after week to see "a show that makes them smile and takes them away from what is going on in the world, at least for an hour of their day." Rye Myers is being praised for his passionate, influential, fun, and deep-diving conversations with some of the best names in the Broadway and theater industry! And as his theme song so cleverly states, he is "the gay Ryan Seacrest" of his generation.

ABOUT LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway hosted its first show on September 23, 2021, at BAR 9 in Hell's Kitchen, and his first guest was Broadway singing sensation Michael Longoria. Since then, Rye has welcomed some awesome "friends," including Broadway's Desi Oakley, Analise Scarpaci, Fergie Philippe, JJ Niemann, Danny Quadrino, and many other Broadway folks.

Other guests include Drew Gasparini, Joey Contreras, Alyssa Wray (who also sings the theme song for the talk show), Robbie Rozelle, Eric Ulloa, and many more of your theater industry favorites! For a complete list of past guests and to see production photos, and to rewatch past live streams, head to www.RyeMyers.com/ryeandfriends

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is a talk show accessible to ALL Broadway and theater lovers and gives audiences an up-close and personal look at their favorite stars and Broadway industry folks. After appearing at Bar 9 for six months, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway moved to the Broadway Makers Marketplace at Columbus Circle in April 2022, where he continues to host the show from 6-7 pm on Sundays.

Some of the past sponsors for the show have included The Museum of Broadway, Serino Coyne, Situation Interactive, Broadway Plus, Playbill, Girl From The North Country, Mr. Saturday Night on Broadway, Jersey Boys, Coloring Broadway, Broadway Bazzaar, Triple Threat Planners, Randy Rainbow's Playing with Myself, Harvey Fierstein's I Was Better Last Night, The Play That Goes Wrong, Come From Away, Broadway Makers Marketplace, and many others.

**All artists are subject to change, so make sure you follow @rye_myers on social media to see all updates and announcements of upcoming guests. **

ABOUT RYE MYERS

Rye Myers is a talk show Host, Producer, and "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!". He is the Founder of Rye Entertainment, LLC and RyeTheNewsGuy.com, the latter of which he has run for over six years. Rye's infectious, energetic, and compassionate style to connect with people has landed him interviews with OSCAR, GRAMMY, EMMY, and TONY Award winners and big names in the industry, including Nathan Lane, Billy Porter, Susan Stroman, George Takei, David Hyde Pierce, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, and many others! Rye has produced and hosted numerous video interviews, behind-the-scenes segments, award show round-ups, red carpet coverage, live events, and cabarets. Rye also works with other creatives in helping them interview celebrities, produce their dream project, and more.

He is also the Host and Exec Producer/Creator of Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, the popular FREE Broadway-themed variety talk show Sundays at 6:00 p.m at the Broadway Makers Marketplace at Columbus Circle. In addition, he Hosts and Producers "Live with Rye!" his digital streaming talk show series on YouTube that premieres new episodes every Tuesday at 6 pm. You can see his Hosting and Producing endeavors at www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com and www.RyeEntertainment.com. He also has an active social media presence, so follow @rye_myers on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok and LIKE /OfficialRyeMyers on Facebook.

ABOUT Robert Bannon

Robert Bannon has been dazzling audiences on the stage and screen for years, his emotive and powerful vocals and knack for comedy bringing people by turns to tears of emotion, laughter and elation, and always to their feet.

Now, the accomplished and lauded cabaret singer and "Saturday Night Live" actor is about to release "Unfinished Business," his debut album set for release in 2021. The highly anticipated album features Bannon's versatile vocal talents and includes duets with Grammy Nominee Jane Monheit and recording star Loren Smith. "Unfinished Business" consists of two originals and 11 classic songs by a variety of American Songbook crowd pleasers running the gamut from Frank Sinatra to Johnny Mercer to Whitney Houston. Bannon recorded the album in his home studio with all musicians adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The album's first single, a powerful rendition of the Bette Midler song, "From a Distance," is a highly emotional and inspiring performance that sums up 2020 perfectly, providing an unforgettable, uplifting soundtrack to a tumultuous year. The track spotlights Bannon's unforgettable and emotive rich, soaring voice and vocal flourishes as he signs of a hopeful, peaceful and prosperous future.

The album was produced by international cabaret superstar Lee Lassack. In 2020, Bannon and Lassack co-hosted the virtual sensation, "Quarantine, Cabaret, and Cocktails," a weekly live stream on Facebook and YouTube that has reunited the Broadway casts of "Frozen," "Aladdin" and "Mrs. Doubtfire" and featured Broadway legends like Lea Salonga, Chita Rivera, Shoshana Bean and many more. They have also hosted the applauded "Best of Broadway and Music" on Facebook Live and YouTube.

Bannon, a tireless performer, brings a wealth of experience and rave reviews to listeners. In addition to his work on "Saturday Night Live" the past three years, Bannon has performed with a number of rhythm-and-blues, jazz and comedy icons including Patti LaBelle, George Benson and Whoopi Goldberg at legendary venues like Madison Square Garden, the Beacon Theatre and the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Bannon also sang for Bill and Hillary Clinton during for Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center and for Hillary Clinton at a Martin Luther King Day event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Bannon has also traveled the country performing his hit one-man show, "Unfinished Business," including at New York's famed Feinstein's/54 Below cabaret. The autobiographical performance traces Bannon's journey from his time at the prestigious Juilliard Prep School to giving up music to become a teacher and finding his way back to the stage. He's also performed in national touring and regional productions of "My Big Gay Italian Wedding," "Rent," "We Will Rock You," "My Way" and many more.

Robert Bannon has been singing since he was 12. He is a graduate of the William Esper Conservatory and Juilliard Prep, both in Manhattan. Bannon was admitted into the very first Juilliard Prep class for musical theater under the direction of Broadway icon Bertin Roswer at Lincoln Center. A Fort Lee, New Jersey, resident and native of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, Bannon spends his "downtime" from singing and performing in the classroom as a 5th grade history teacher in North Bergen, New Jersey.

ABOUT ALYSSA WRAY

Alyssa Wray is a singer, actor, and self proclaimed romantic comedy enthusiast from small town Kentucky, currently residing in NYC. She gained national adoration throughout Season 19 of ABC's "American Idol," where she finished in the Top 9 in 2021.

ABOUT THE TRIAD THEATRE

THE TRIAD THEATER was built in 1984 and was the original home of four of the most successful shows in off-Broadway History: Forbidden Broadway, Forever Plaid, Spamilton, and Celebrity Autobiography. The Hit Comedy Show Celebrity Autobiography is now in its 9th year at the venue and a month-long workshop production of Seth Rudetsky's show Disaster went on to a Broadway Production at the Nederlander Theater.

Some of the notable performers who have performed on the Triad stage include Martin Short, Kristen Wiig, Kevin Hart, Ryan Reynolds, Matthew Broderick, Bob Weir (Grateful Dead), Vanessa Williams, Jake LaMotta, Brooke Shields, Paul Rudd, David Steinberg, Slash, George Bensen, Greg Allman, Gavin DeGraw, Bebe Neuwirth, Jim Dale, Peter Boyle, Tracey Morgan, Tommy Tune, Ben Vereen, Air Supply, Dion and many others from the worlds of comedy, music & theater. Lady Gaga made her professional debut on our stage as part of the Circle in the Square Cabaret Program.

In the 1980's Christopher Walken, Elizabeth Taylor, Liza Minnelli, Jack Nicholson, Robert DeNiro and many other well-known performers would use the Theater for their own weekly private performances.

A 30 minutes Bose TV commercial was filmed at the Theater as well as TV episodes for a VH1 reality show with Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child. Amy Poehler filmed an episode of Difficult People in the venue. The Theater has also been featured on the cover of Manhattan Magazine and Miami Magazine with the Academy Award-winning actor Adrien Brody. The Triad's proprietors are Peter Martin and Rick Newman (original owner of Catch a Rising Star Comedy Club and Pat Benatar's Manager).