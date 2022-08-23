Robbie Rozelle Will Appear On August 29th CABARET CONVERSATIONS WITH MICHAEL KIRK LANE For 92Y

Robbie Rozelle TO SIT DOWN WITH Michael Kirk Lane FOR THE 92NY SCHOOL OF MUSIC'S CABARET CONVERSATIONS

The 92nd Street Y, New York School of Music announces a new guest for their popular interview series, Cabaret Conversations, now in its third year. Led by award-winning cabaret historian and performer Michael Kirk Lane, the series was recently the recipient of the 2022 Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award for Best Virtual Presentation. Each edition of Cabaret Conversations focuses on the guest's achievements, contributions to and work in the art form of Cabaret in New York City. Joining Lane on Monday August 29, 2022 will be acclaimed performer and director, Robbie Rozelle.

Rozelle is a celebrated entertainer, director, writer and producer. Frequently playing to sold out crowds across Manhattan, his show "Songs From Inside My Locker" was recorded live at 54 Below and released in 2020 to much acclaim. He has sold out Birdland, 54 Below, London's Crazy Coqs and is currently headlining a new residency at The Green Room 42 called "Party Mix", and recording a new studio album with musical director Yasuhiko Fukuoka. In 2019-2020, he had a seven-month residency at Feinstein's/54 Below. As a writer and director, he has frequently collaborated with two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony award nominee Melissa Errico, Broadway stars Nikka Graff Lanzarone and Nathan Salstone. His frequent collaborations with 15th Anniversary Elphaba Jessica Vosk culminated in her debut album "Wild and Free," which debuted on four Billboard charts. By day, he is the A&R Director of the Grammy Award-winning Broadway Records, where he regularly produces albums; and he is the co-host of the popular podcast "Gay Card Revoked."

Rozelle replaces previously announced guest Eleri Ward who will now be featured in future edition of the series, due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict. Other upcoming guests in the series are Carolyn Montgomery and Mark Nadler. This online offering is perfect for both practitioners and fans of the art form of cabaret, whether in NYC or elsewhere. Recordings of all previous editions, which include sit-downs with Chita Rivera, Lillias White, and Joe Iconis, are also available for purchase.

Cabaret Conversations

Monday Aug 29, 2022 7-8:30 pm ET; $20 each or subscribe to three for $50. Register here: https://www.92ny.org/class/cabaret-conversations

ABOUT Michael Kirk Lane

Michael Kirk Lane is 2-time Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award winner, having most recently won in 2022 for Best Virtual Presentation. Along with 3 previous MAC nominations, Lane has been nominated for 11 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, winning in 2018 for Best Show. Stephen Mosher of BroadwayWorld Cabaret has called Lane "one of the most popular performers and people working in cabaret today." Cabaret Scenes Magazine has deemed Lane's work "musical comedy heaven."

Beyond his own experience performing in cabaret, Lane's experience managing two of the city's most renowned cabaret venues (The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Don't Tell Mama) offers him a unique vantage point and perspective on the art form.

As a teaching artist for over 20 years, Lane has taught all ages from pre-school to retirement homes. In each class he brings the same philosophy to his teaching, no matter the age of the students. "Art, Theatre, and Music are ways for us to connect with our most authentic self, and to explore the world around us."