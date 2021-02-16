Rise Bar Presents The Rising Star 6 Virtual Finale

In 2020, 14 fantastic up and coming performers competed every Tuesday night to win the title of "Rising Star" and a cash prize of $1000. The competition was narrowed to their top 4 finalists and the Covid-19 outbreak prevented them from hosting their grand finale. They are taking it digital to announce which one of these talented vocalists came out on top! Anthony Ortiz, Riley French, Christian Mark, and Mijori will perform live, then they will announce their champion! Plus appearances from other season 6 contestants. Join them to celebrate all of these entertainers and to congratulate the winner! Tuesday, February 16, 2021 8 PM Youtube Live

Hosted by Emily McNamara and DJTK

Produced by Marty Thomas

Scheduled to appear: Noni Celine, Riley French, Iz'el, Christopher Kyle, Christian Mark, Mijori, Anthony Oritz, Rachel Rose, Riqi Velez, Season 5 Champion Sara Gordon

Original season 6 contestants were: Noni Celine, Riley French, Iz'el, Christopher Kyle, Christian Mark, Mijori, Anthony Oritz, Rachel Rose, Riqi Velez, Antyon LeMonte, Ryan James Monroe, Cassie Nadeau, SkittLeZ, AJ Lockhart

Season 6 Judges were: Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Meg Scannell (Wicked), Ben Cameron (Broadway Sessions), Chris Weaver (The Voice), Gabe Violett (The Voice), Joel Waggoner (Be More Chill), musical director and composer Brandon James Gwinn, recording artist Michael Longoria, Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Marty Thomas (Xanadu), Rich Martino (Whole Artist Management), music director Drew Wutke, Benjamin Rauhala (Broadway Princess Party), Season 3 Winner Noland King, and Season 5 Winner Joshua Tavares