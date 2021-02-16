Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Rise Bar Presents The Rising Star 6 Virtual Finale

Tune in on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 8 PM on YouTube!

Feb. 16, 2021  

Rise Bar Presents The Rising Star 6 Virtual Finale

In 2020, 14 fantastic up and coming performers competed every Tuesday night to win the title of "Rising Star" and a cash prize of $1000. The competition was narrowed to their top 4 finalists and the Covid-19 outbreak prevented them from hosting their grand finale. They are taking it digital to announce which one of these talented vocalists came out on top! Anthony Ortiz, Riley French, Christian Mark, and Mijori will perform live, then they will announce their champion! Plus appearances from other season 6 contestants. Join them to celebrate all of these entertainers and to congratulate the winner! Tuesday, February 16, 2021 8 PM Youtube Live

Hosted by Emily McNamara and DJTK

Produced by Marty Thomas

Tune in below!

Scheduled to appear: Noni Celine, Riley French, Iz'el, Christopher Kyle, Christian Mark, Mijori, Anthony Oritz, Rachel Rose, Riqi Velez, Season 5 Champion Sara Gordon

Original season 6 contestants were: Noni Celine, Riley French, Iz'el, Christopher Kyle, Christian Mark, Mijori, Anthony Oritz, Rachel Rose, Riqi Velez, Antyon LeMonte, Ryan James Monroe, Cassie Nadeau, SkittLeZ, AJ Lockhart

Season 6 Judges were: Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Meg Scannell (Wicked), Ben Cameron (Broadway Sessions), Chris Weaver (The Voice), Gabe Violett (The Voice), Joel Waggoner (Be More Chill), musical director and composer Brandon James Gwinn, recording artist Michael Longoria, Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Marty Thomas (Xanadu), Rich Martino (Whole Artist Management), music director Drew Wutke, Benjamin Rauhala (Broadway Princess Party), Season 3 Winner Noland King, and Season 5 Winner Joshua Tavares


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin Merch

Related Articles
PIANO BAR LIVE! Streams Tonight With Sally Darling, Kenny Davidsen And Jamie McRae Photo

PIANO BAR LIVE! Streams Tonight With Sally Darling, Kenny Davidsen And Jamie McRae

Final Weekend to Watch TAPE by Stephen Belber Photo

Final Weekend to Watch TAPE by Stephen Belber

Salt Lake Acting Company Announces Second Installment of Three-Part New Play Sounding Seri Photo

Salt Lake Acting Company Announces Second Installment of Three-Part New Play Sounding Series Festival

Melisa Tiens SWELL to Premiere Online at HERE Photo

Melisa Tien's SWELL to Premiere Online at HERE


More Hot Stories For You

  • Columbus Theatre Art Institute Presents CICLO DE PRESENTACIONES
  • Teatro Colon Presents ISATC - Ciclo de Presentaciones Gratuitas
  • [9° TEMPORADA] 'OTHELO' Dirigida Por Gabriel Chamé Buendia En Caras Y Caretas 2037
  • 200 GOLPES DE JAMÓN SERRANO Llega A Caras Y Caretas 2037