Richard Skipper Celebrates Returns to The Laurie Beechman Theatre for a One-Night-Only Event

Acclaimed entertainer, producer, and storyteller Richard Skipper returns to The Laurie Beechman Theatre for a one-night-only evening of laughter, song, and storytelling on Friday, November 21 at 7 PM. The event marks Skipper’s latest installment of Richard Skipper Celebrates, the ongoing live series spotlighting the people, places, and moments that shape the performing arts.

Blending heartfelt conversation, musical celebration, and spontaneous connection, Richard Skipper Celebrates is an experience unlike any other—a mix of cabaret, conversation, and community. Known for his charisma, wit, and ability to make audiences feel part of the story, Skipper invites audiences to rediscover the joy of live entertainment through shared humanity and humor.

“Every show is different because every audience is different,” Skipper says. “It’s about the energy in the room. You never know who might show up—and what might happen!”

The November 21 performance coincides with National Stuffing Day and World Hello Day, adding an extra layer of celebration to the evening. Guests are encouraged to “come say hello” and experience a night that mixes Broadway nostalgia, spontaneous storytelling, and the warmth of connection that has become Skipper’s signature.

A longtime champion of the cabaret and theatre community, Skipper has interviewed and celebrated hundreds of performers through his live shows, streaming series, and podcast Richard Skipper Celebrates. His previous appearances at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, 54 Below, The Green Room 42, and Revolution Stage Company in Palm Springs have earned enthusiastic acclaim from audiences and peers alike.