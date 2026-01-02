POWER LEVELS & POWER CHORDS: An Anime Cabaret Makes Debut at the Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Power Levels & Power Chords: An Anime Cabaret, a fusion of anime culture and theatrical performance, will take place at The Green Room 42 on January 15, 2025, at 9:30 PM EST. The show will also be available via livestream for fans worldwide.

This unique celebration brings beloved anime theme songs from Sailor Moon, Attack on Titan, Naruto, and more to life through the artistry of cabaret performance. Featuring a talented ensemble of 14 performers, the evening promises to take audiences on a nostalgic journey through anime's most memorable musical moments, from high-energy opening sequences to emotional ballads.

The evening will feature performances by Josh Karam, Jaylie Mae Barnes, Stephen Blauch, Sammi Colina Rivero, Kian Debenham, Koji Ono, Kazue Kiyono, Brooke Emmerich, JJ Haight, Taylor Lynn, Lexi Nieto, Annie Vee, Evenunye Afeto, and Valeriya Yoronova, with special surprises and guest appearances planned throughout the night.