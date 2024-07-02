Rex Reed and Will Friedwald to Celebrate Polly Bergen at the Triad Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed journalists Rex Reed and Will Friedwald will celebrate Polly Bergen with the newest edition of “Clip Joint,” featuring rare video clips of the late show business legend, at The Triad Theater on Monday, July 15 at 7:00 PM. Reed and Friedwald will reminisce over Bergen’s iconic career, illuminating her remarkable life with personal anecdotes and rare footage from a wide range of classic TV variety shows including “The Hollywood Palace,” “The Andy Williams Show,” “The Dean Martin Show,” “The Perry Como Kraft Music Hall,” “The Dinah Shore Chevy Show,” and appearances with Phil Silvers, George Burns, Red Skelton, Andre Previn, James Brown, Johnny Carson, Milton Berle, Sandler & Young, Carol Burnett, Garry Moore, and more any others.

Polly Bergen (1930-2014) was an actress and singer with an illustrious career in the movies, including three classic comedies with Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis, but even more so on television. In fact, her career spans the very history of the small screen medium, starting with appearances on pioneering broadcasts of the late 1940s right up to a memorable regular role in the hit series “Desperate Housewives.” She was probably best known for starring in the legendary 1957 “Playhouse 90” live television biography of Helen Morgan. In other guises, she was an entrepreneur and a committed Democrat.

Tickets, which are $15 with an additional two drink minimum, are available HERE.



