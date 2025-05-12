Review: TRUST THE WIND: SAMANTHA TALORA SINGS DAVID FRIEDMAN at Don't Tell Mama Is Pure Magic!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The iconic Don’t Tell Mama was packed and buzzing on Saturday, May 10. As David Friedman took his place behind the piano, the room fell into a hush—the lights dimmed, and the first few notes, as familiar as a cherished lullaby, filled the air. Then the lights rose, revealing Samantha Talora, who opened the evening with a beautiful and heartfelt rendition of Trust the Wind. What followed was a night of musical storytelling, delivered with warmth, wit, and undeniable chemistry between Talora and Friedman.

Samantha has a stunning voice—crystal clear, every note clean and intentional, soaring effortlessly through the highs and resonating with rich depth in the lows. The show unfolds as a gentle journey through her life, touching on the serendipitous story of how she and David came together, the trials and triumphs of the day-to-day, and how some of those moments hold us until we finally stop, “trust the wind,” and step into the unknown.

Her stage presence is joyful and poised, her banter both charming and incisive. She connects with the audience, with David, and most remarkably, with herself—infusing every song with truth and vulnerability. She even accomplishes the near-impossible: making Friedman’s most iconic songs feel utterly, refreshingly her own.

Time and again, Samantha found the emotional core of each piece, tender and sincere, striking the audience straight in the heart. More than once, I was moved to tears—tears of joy, of nostalgia, of love—and I wasn’t alone. That’s the magic of pairing a masterful composer with a vocalist who possesses both the chops and the soul to fully inhabit his work.

It’s impossible to choose favorites from a night filled with songs I have cherished for decades, but among the highlights were the lyrical elegance of “My White Knight” and the show-stopping duet “Two Different Worlds” (performed with Ron Ramsay), which had the woman next to me audibly gasping “Wow” more than once. “If life were more like a musical”—a clever, comedic number brilliantly performed by Talora—earned mid-song applause during its playful “When Harry Met Sally” moment. And, Lord, can she hit those highs.

In the beloved “Listen to My Heart,” (which I would argue is a perfect song) Samantha’s voice unfurled like a flower, blooming alongside Friedman’s soaring piano—one word: transcendent. Her soul-baring “I’ll Be Here With You” was so perfect, it felt as if it had been written just for her. The timeless “Help Is on the Way” was sung only the way someone who lived it could, and her flawless take on “We Can Be Kind” (another perfect song) underscored each lyric’s gentle power. With the hysterical (and touching) “I Am Not My Mother,” she had the audience in stitches before uttering a single note. And “As Long as I Can Sing” rang out like a tender, thoughtful battle cry to face the day…and (I’ll say it again), she can hit those highs.

As if that wasn’t an embarrassment of riches, Samantha and David welcomed guests: Ron Ramsay’s stirring voice blended seamlessly in “Two Different Worlds,” Maria Zouves delivered a gut-wrenchingly tender “You’ll Always Be My Baby,” and Rev. Shawn Moninger—Friedman’s husband and Unity minister—offered two very special moments. His playful “Cookie Song” was an unexpected delight (the only song not from Friedman’s catalog), and his straight-forward, truthful take on "We Live On Borrowed Time" (another perfect song) was breathtaking.

David Friedman’s songs have been fixtures on my playlist for decades. “We Can Be Kind” and “We Live on Borrowed Time” are daily mantras and there is rarely a day I don’t begin by listening to one or both of them (a ritual I recommend everyone try). He is a master wordsmith and composer, crafting songs that capture the human journey so perfectly they can both shatter and heal the heart in the same breath. His music is complex yet achingly simple—lyrics and melodies that dive into our deepest selves, illuminating new perspectives and inviting us to inhale the beauty of being alive. And—he is brilliant on the piano and a pure joy to watch.

These songs demand nuance and agility—vocal twists and emotional depth—and Samantha Talora delivers on every note. She was born to sing David Friedman’s music. When the two share a stage, it transcends concert; it becomes a warm, wise, and often exhilarating reminder to trust the wind and let it carry you exactly where you’re meant to be. In these heavy times, their show is a balm for the soul, a vivid reminder that we are all more connected than we ever believed.

“I’m gonna trust the wind — breathe the air. Let it take me on it’s wings and carry me somewhere. I’ll open up my heart and let life in. I know wherever breezes blow…wherever winding rivers flow…I’m going where I need to go. I can trust the wind.” —David Friedman

Reader Reviews

