Review: THE LEADING LADIES CLUB CONCERT Is a Female-Focused Blast at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Conveniently timed to Women’s History Month, The Leading Lady Club Concert: A Celebration of Women on Broadway and Beyond on March 22 at 54 Below had a formidable female focus. The singers, host/producers, and pianist/music director (the impressive and solid work of Nissa Kahle) were all female. The show also featured some powerful female songwriters, such as the selections that bookended the show: Phoenix Best was first at bat with one of the program’s many BIG, belting items, “Waiting for Life to Begin” (lyric by Lynn Ahrens to Stephen Flaherty’s music, from Once on This Island). And the words and music of Dolly Parton from the stage score of 9 to 5 closed out the set with a very good take on the “good riddance” request for a character’s ex-husband to “Get Out and Stay Out.” Emily Kristen Morris wisely built the seething piece, with calibrated increases in vitriol so it didn’t explode too soon and then stay at the same temperature for too long. It was a fine example of using discretion with something that could have been overkill, especially at the end of an evening with no shortage of powerhouse showpieces.

Gender-switching was not on the agenda – that is, taking musical theatre showstoppers written for men and seeing them through another lens or ignoring the issue. For those who knew what characters and situations the showtunes were created for, there were those reference points to reinforce memories of strong female protagonists. These include the person that the Bible tells us was the first woman: Eve’s intended appreciation of “The Spark of Creation” came through brightly and with requisite awe as handled by Adrianna Hicks (recent cast member of Broadway’s Six and Some Like It Hot). Another Broadway veteran, Krystal Joy Brown, radiated confidence and determination, inviting the audience to participate in the late-evening pop music pick-me-up energizer, “What’s Up.” Many took her up on it. The upbeat “What’s Up” was welcomed by those who chose to cheer, chant, wave their arms, and have a “community sing” moment. Some quieter, reflective turns stood out for poignancy. Talia Suller was affecting and involving with “Omar Sharif” (The Band’s Visit), with some personal spoken comments explaining her own connection to its sensibility.

While many performers doing musical theatre gems stuck close to the way we’ve heard the familiar fare, the approach was the boldest with the oldest: With a gleeful grin, putting a new spin (literally) on a classic, Catherine Luckenbach brought a surprise. With a twist and a twirl and a twinkle in her eye, plus a free manner with the tempo and phrasing, she took on the classic “I Could Have Danced All Night” from My Fair Lady and turned it midway into a pep-infused vaudeville-esque tap dance number. It was a wacky risk that paid off if the audience's happy applause was any indication.

A powerful emotional segment came with the introduction of the winner of an online talent contest, Christine Sta Ana. Not a professional singer, but someone who would long for a chance to be in the shoes of those with such a career, she’s a modest working mom from the west coast who is bravely battling cancer. In a riveting performance of the heartbreaking “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Misérables, every detail, feeling, and memory felt authentic and lived-in. She stopped the show.

The now-annual presentation is a project of The Leading Lady Club, which also is responsible for a podcast and other events featuring women. Its founder and executive producer, Caitlin McNeilage – who sang “Girl Crush” with some welcome vulnerability and yearning in the envy – shared hosting duties with the cheerful (non-singing) Lauren Montana, leading the leading ladies onto the stage. They also included Afra Sophia Tully, Allison Bailey, Shira Zionce, Ari Afsar and Laura Dada. It was a classy evening, with performers dressed with a sense of glamour and grace.

Find more upcoming events at 54 Below on their website at www.54below.org

See www.LeadingLadyCreative.com for more on the organization.

All photos by Nicole Wilson

Reader Reviews