Review: Star-studded NIGHT OF 1000 JUDYS Kicks Off Pride Month at Joe's Pub

There are few better ways to usher in Pride Month than with a celebration of the enduring magic of Judy Garland, especially when it benefits the vital work of The Ali Forney Center, the largest organization protecting LGBTQ+ youth from the harms of homelessness. The 13th Annual Night of 1000 Judys, held on Monday, June 2, at Joe’s Pub, proved once again why it’s one of the most beloved nights on the queer cultural calendar - equal parts dazzling cabaret, heartfelt advocacy, and loving tribute.

Produced by Dan Fortune and Adam J. Rosen, and directed with flair by Peter James Cook, the night was written and hosted by the incomparable Justin Elizabeth Sayre. With musical direction by Drew Wutke and choreography by Jason Wise, the show unfolded with warmth, wit, and the kind of theatrical spontaneity that Garland herself would’ve adored.

Sayre, resplendent in a technicolor jacket and flanked by two dancing boys, set the tone early with a jubilant medley of “Smiles,” “Smile,” and “When You’re Smiling”. Their charming irreverence and pointed political commentary weaved through the evening, grounding the glitz with substance.

Justin Elizabeth Sayre, center. Photo credit: Austin Ruffer

The performances were a feast for Judy fans and lovers of Broadway alike. Tony winner Debbie Gravitte oozed charisma in “Mr. Monotony,” with Wutke shimmying along at the piano. Then came a moment of living history with 92-year-old Rose Levine, officially the oldest living drag queen per the Guinness Book, who dazzled in a playful “I Love a Piano” and even joined Wutke at the piano at one point!

Debbie Gravitte. Photo credit: Austin Ruffer

Lea DeLaria gave us a smoky, smooth rendition of “You Took Advantage of Me,” which built up to riotous applause. This led into her introduction of long-time manager Jeremy Katz, who received the Good Judy Award for his tireless advocacy on behalf of The Ali Forney Center. His standing ovation was a genuine moment of collective gratitude.

Sayre, Katz and DeLaria.

Other standouts included NaTasha Yvette Williams, who brought the house down with an electric “I Wish I Were in Love Again,” and Molly Pope, making a welcome return to NYC stages with a lush “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love.” Comedy legend Bruce Vilanch delivered his signature brand of sharp camp, before recounting his interview with Garland herself for his Ohio school paper. His parody, “You’re Queerer,” set to Rodgers and Hart’s “You’re Nearer,” was utterly hilarious.

Perhaps the most powerful moment of the night came when Sayre addressed the current socio-political climate, reminding the crowd why the evening and the cause matters. Their stirring performance of “The Man That Got Away” was Garland-channeling at its finest - emotionally raw, deeply human, and impossible to ignore.

Nathan Lee Graham, this year’s recipient of the Judy Icon Award, graciously sang through allergies, offering up a husky “A Foggy Day” touting it as “Nathan does Judy does Marlene” - a highlight that shimmered with style and affection. British sensation Debbie Wileman, famed for her uncanny Garland voice inpersonatioon, then delivered a jaw-dropping “If He Walked Into My Life" before the night closed with a full-cast “Over the Rainbow” sing-along.

Night of 1000 Judy’s wasn’t just a fabulous show! It was a rallying cry, a hug, and a high kick all at once. A wonderful kickoff to Pride, and a vital reminder that the legacy of Judy Garland, and the protection of LGBTQ+ young people, remains as luminous and as urgent as ever.

Header photo depicts Rose Levine, Guinness World Record holder for “Oldest Performing Drag Queen.” All photos by Austin Ruffer

If you missed the event, you can still donate to the Ali Forney Center on their website here.

