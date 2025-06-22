Review: QUEERLESQUE at Club Cumming Is Bold, Fierce and Funny

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Every month, JMV Presents: Queerlesque takes over Club Cumming with a collection of burlesque, cabaret, and live performances to bring you into one-of-a-kind magical night. Hosted by incredible performer Just My Vibe (JMV for short), the June 18, 2025 show featured audience participation, sultry numbers, and plenty of surprises. JMV performed five showstopping numbers, each with a completely different costume, mood, and attitude, commanding every inch of the room.

The night’s lineup featured JMV, burlesque performer Dutch Baby, singer Christopher Estrada, and 2024 Glam Award winning Best Burlesque, Daniella Darling. Each brought their own unique energy, creating a diverse flow to keep the audience’s energy high.

Dutch Baby lit up the stage with her signature blend of camp and charisma. Her act was a vibrant mix of old-school glamour and new-school boldness, showing off a mastery of presence and timing. Dutch Baby brought her characters to life in both of her performances combining eye-catching movements with brilliant storytelling.

A fun moment of audience participation was the interactive burlesque competition, where four audience volunteers were invited to do burlesque for the first time ever to the song “Show Me How to Burlesque” from the film Burlesque. The winner, chosen by audience applause, received two free tickets to next month’s Queerlesque.

Daniella Darling, a Glam Award winner, welcomed guests at the door and then came onstage giving a brilliant number near the end of the show. She radiated sex appeal and power, leaving the audience cheering for more.

After Darling’s performance, JMV gave an emotional speech about his experience being diagnosed with HIV and his journey to sobriety. He also spoke about his participation in Broadway Bares. Every June, JMV dedicates one number to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. This year, he performed a Madonna medley where every tip collected during the number was donated to the cause.

Club Cumming created a space that buzzed with energy, vulnerability, and pride from start to finish. Performers and audience alike created a room full of queer joy, cabaret flair, and unforgettable moments.

Follow JMV on Instagram at @theonlyjmv

Visit Club Cumming's website to see the next edition of Queerlesque and find more upcoming shows at the venue.

