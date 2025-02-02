Review: Kerry Ellis Takes Over 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the midst of the pouring rain of New York City in late January came a British invasion to midtown Manhattan. Yes, my friends, that dynamic British ball of talent known as Kerry Ellis was front and center for her stunning debut at 54 Below on January 31, 2025. The flaxen- haired West End and Broadway star overwhelmed the filled-to-capacity crowd on that stormy night.

Clad in a slinky black jumpsuit shimmering with rhinestones and heels, Kerry Ellis took her rapt audience on a journey through songs and stories which have defined her musical theater career, as well as other aspects of her life. The chanteuse with immensely powerful vocals immediately engaged theatergoers with songs we all knew and loved. Beginning with the forceful “King and Queens,” the tone was set - get ready for a hurricane of talent as it came through. Ethel Merman meets Barbara Streisand all rolled into one but with a pronounced British accent. This reviewer was completely in awe of those vocals. Amazing!

Onward theatergoers were given a glimpse into Kerry Ellis’s past influences from “Don’t Rain On My Parade” (Funny Girl), in which Kerry Ellis gave the renowned Ms.Streisand some stiff competition, “Your Song” (Elton John), “Feels Like Home” (Randy Newman) which she explained she had released on an album and planned for a UK tour, but was waylaid by the pandemic. Additionally, there was “Dust In The Wind” (Kerry Livgren) which had everyone singing the words along with Ellis and then that phenomenal Queen song “Somebody to Love” (Freddy Mercury) with those soaring notes. A duet with Musical Director / pianist, Brian Nash of Lady Gaga’s own “Shallow” gave way to overwhelming applause.

The songstress moved forward to her time on the musical stage, both in London and New York. Renditions of “I Dreamed a Dream” (Les Miserables) began what was a sentimental foray through the world of dreams for many people. Here the audience was enveloped in the remembered comfort of musical theater music. Songs most know and can sing by heart. But mostly bring back beautiful memories of times in a darkened theater surrounded by music and joy. As we moved into Ellis’s own memories of her time as Elphaba in both the Broadway and the West End versions of the show Wicked, the room cheered. When she asked the audience for help with any singer who could come up and help her on the duet, “For Good” two young women came on stage. One of these talented young people, who was blind, was so overjoyed to be chosen to accompany Ellis on what she said was her favorite theatrical show. Her voice was so beautiful and rang clear above all as she was clearly moved by the music. Both women from the audience gleefully accompanied Ellis and the duet became a threesome piece that was performed with such strength, grace and happiness that they had the tearful crowd on its feet at its conclusion. What a performance, what talent and what pure delight in the power of musical theater. But Ellis wasn’t finished with Wicked as “Defying Gravity” had her voice reverberating around the room. Final performances of “Always Starting Over” (If/Then) and of course the theme “Anthem” (Chess) brought down the house.

Kerry Ellis not only invaded 54 Below, but she conquered its famed theater audience. This reviewer was enthralled, enchanted and mesmerized by her performance. I look forward to seeing the overwhelmingly shining star that is Kerry Ellis again soon on the stage of 54 Below in New York City.

Kerry Ellis: A Broadway and West End Sensation featured the incomparable Kerry Ellis, Musical Director, Brian Nash, with Mahan Ritsema (bass), Justin Tambini (drums) and Ricky Westrip (guitar).

