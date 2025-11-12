Review: Charlie Chaplin Re-Examined at The Dutch Treat Club

Charlie Chaplin would not have had a SMILE if he was a guest at Tuesday’s (November 11th) Dutch Treat Club lunch. His scandalous 1944 trial was re-examined by guest speaker and former New York Supreme Court Judge, Diane Kiesel…..but first… Broadway veteran and TV star Melodie Woolford gave the members and guests of the Dutch Treat Club a delicious taste of her upcoming debut cabaret show, "Waiting in the Wings" (Laurie Beechman Theatre, November 18th), accompanied on piano by Stephen Purdy. Her full throated, rich alto was a perfect vehicle for her stories and songs, and she even popped out a gorgeous high C, to prove she could do it all, and she has! She shared that the best advice she received in her youth was to learn all the Broadway cast albums by heart, and to always smile. Thus, her theme song ever since, has been Charlie Chaplin's classic song, SMILE, which she delivered with heartfelt beauty. This led us perfectly into the theme of the speaker, Judge, Diane Kiesel, who "presided" over the room with her spellbinding recounting of Charlie Chaplin’s 1944 trial for violating the Mann act by taking a woman across state lines for immoral purposes, which was only one of a series of salacious federal courtroom dramas Chaplin was involved in. It is the subject of Diane Kiesel’s new book "WHEN CHARLIE MET JOAN: The Tragedy of the Charlie Chaplin Trials and the Failings of American Law." A legal contributor to CNN and MSNBC, this award winning journalist and author, who also presided over the notorious Anna Delvey trial, held the "gallery" captive with entertaining and fact filled presentation, and graciously handled a myriad of questions from the riveted group. Among the usual suspects at the club were Broadway and cabaret star, David Sabella, and journalist, Magda Katz, who provided the club with the introduction to Ms. Kiesel.

Learn more about the Dutch Treat Club on their website at www.dutchtreatny.org



Raissa Katona Bennett, KT Sullivan, Melodie Woolford, Judge Diane Kiesel



Stephen Purdy & Melodie Woolford



Stephen Purdy & Melodie Woolford



Dutch Treat Club



Judge Diane Kiesel



Judge Diane Kiesel



Judge Diane Kiesel



Raissa Katona Bennett, KT Sullivan, Magda Katz, Judge Diane Kiesel



KT Sullivan



Eda Sorokoff & Judge Diane Kiesel