Review: An Audrey Hepburn Afternoon at the Dutch Treat Club

Author Tom Santopietro ("Audrey Hepburn: A Life of Beautiful Uncertainty") and vocalist Shana Farr were the afternoon's program

By: Oct. 22, 2025
Review: An Audrey Hepburn Afternoon at the Dutch Treat Club Image
We had “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” on Fifth Avenue and then walked a bit south for a lunch at the Dutch Treat Club on 51st Street, which featured an afternoon celebrating Audrey Hepburn. How great to then hear Shana Farr sing the iconic song Moon River from that Audrey Hepburn  movie, during the musical portion of the club’s presentation.

The Dutch Treat Club was indeed "treated" to a fantastic program yesterday (October 21), kicked off by the ever-talented and luminous Shana Farr singing songs that were connected to Audrey Hepburn in Shana’s shimmering soprano, with Michael Lavine at the piano.  This multiple award-winning singer and actress even invited us to sing along with her! This perfectly set up today's featured subject:  a stunning new biography entitled Audrey Hepburn: A Life of Beautiful Uncertainty by acclaimed author Tom Santopietro, who was interviewed by author and professor Foster Hirsch.  Mr. Hirsch always navigates the writers he interviews through the most insightful waters, giving the audience an in-depth overview of the subject matter.  We were treated to a fascinating and at times, surprising, glimpse into the life of this world icon, Audrey Hepburn, not only as an actress, but as a person and more importantly, a humanitarian, which she considered her greatest achievement.

Among those at lunch today, in addition to Madame President KT Sullivan, who must have on her high heeled running shoes, as she presides over the start of the Mabel Mercer Cabaret Convention tonight, were new guests, cabaret star Phillip Officer, producer/singer Randi's Levine-Miller,Jacqueline Parker and author Richard J. Marks.

An "arts and letters" club since 1905, The Dutch Treat Club provides stimulating conversation, entertainment and speakers every Tuesday from October through May.  For information on membership, please visit www.dutchtreatny.org

Raissa Katona Bennett, Tom Santopietro, Shana Farr

Foster Hirsch, KT Sullivan, Tom Santopietro

Shana Farr

Michael Lavine & Shana Farr

The Dutch Treat Club

Foster Hirsch

Foster Hirsch & Tom Santopietro

Raissa Katona Bennett & Shana Farr

KT Sullivan & Richard J. Marks

Phillip Officer

Raissa Katona Bennett, Stephen Sorokoff, Shana Farr, KT Sullivan

Jeffrey Hardy & Shana Farr

Tom Santopietro & KT Sullivan

Shana Farr & Eda Sorokoff

Tom Santopietro signing a copy of Audrey Hepburn: A Life of Beautiful Uncertainty



