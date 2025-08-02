Review: 54 SINGS WILDCAT at 54 Below Celebrates a Slice of Forgotten Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Monday July 28, 2025 at 7 pm, Backstage Babble host Charles Kirsch and Music Director Michael Levine welcomed the crowd at 54 Below to a concert performance featuring the music of Wildcat, capturing the heart and feel of the original show. This obscure 1960s musical is best remembered for being the Broadway debut of I Love Lucy’s Lucille Ball, and introducing the hit song “Hey, Look Me Over.”

This was the third concert in a series of nights Kirsch staged with wonderful Music Director and pianist Michael Lavine devoted to concert revivals of shows that are difficult to re-stage because they were built around certain, specific divas (the other two being Coco and The Rink). Kirsch interspersed a little bit of history about the show and interviews revealing personal anecdotes between powerhouse performances. Many of the performers Kirsch selected had some personal connection either to the show or the creative team behind it – we had Ryan Andes, grandson of the original love interest (Keith Andes) singing his grandfather’s song, “You’ve Come Home” with vim and vigor. Andes showed the crowd a note his grandfather saved from the original show, written by Lucille Ball and talked a little about his relationship with her.

Ilene Graff sang a touching cut song, “That’s What I Want for Janie,” and talked a bit about her experience working with composer Cy Coleman in the original production of I Love My Wife. Sara Zahn sang the vibrant cut song “Bouncing Back for More”; she was the first person to record that song, on her Carolyn Leigh album Witchcraft, and it was a treat hearing her sing it live.

Sara Zahn

Wildcat’s score is a little uneven, but if you’re a fan of forgotten musicals or generally interested in Broadway history, 54 Sings Wildcat provided a rare chance to hear it sung in its entirety – plus a couple of lovely cut tunes – as it was meant to be heard. Lucille Ball had star power but was no trained singer, and her voice sounded “like Groucho Marx”. The talented cast of singers Kirsch assembled radiated star power. Marilu Henner was crisp and clear on Lucille Ball’s first number from the show, the bright and bouncy “Hey, Look Me Over!” Jenna Lea Rosen joined on duet as Wildcat’s sister. They echoed the simple but effective choreography from the original Broadway show, and had the audience enthralled. Ruth Gottschall stepped in as Wildcat on the title song, which was preserved on the cast album but cut from the show itself. Her powerful voice melded beautifully with the male chorus members (Noah Barnes, Mike Cefalo, Quinn Corcoran and Bruce Landry). Luba Mason and Lenny Wolpe sang one of the most memorable songs from the show, “What Takes My Fancy,” elevating the number with their energetic performance. The pair played the leads in the only other major concert revival of Wildcat, a 2010 benefit. Broadway Belters Nicolas King and Seth Sikes dueted on “Angelina/Far Away From Home,” two quiet cut songs full of longing and tender feeling. Mel Torme was the first person to record them, a perfect tie-in since Nicolas King is doing a Mel Torme tribute show at 54 on September 12 and 14. The chorus got a chance to shine on “Tall Hope,” a spirited number with some lovely vocal harmonies.

Joel Newsome and Paula Leggett Chase. Photo credit: Maryann Lopinto

Paula Leggett Chase showed off some impressive dance moves on “Tippy, Tippy Toes,” a high-spirited number she sang with Joel Newsome. (For fun, Chase used a chair she danced on when she starred in Cabaret across from Joel Grey.)

When Marilu Henner and Jenna Lea Rosen came back for the reprise of “Hey, Look Me Over!”, Henner invited the audience to sing along, a perfect note to end a fun-filled evening celebrating a little moment of Broadway history. This will be the last of these concerts that Kirsch produces before he heads off to college in the fall, but he promises to be back soon, and we can't wait to see what he decides to do next.

Header photo credit: Maryann Lopinto

Learn more about Charles Kirsch and Backstage Babble on Instagram at @backstagebabble

Learn more about Music Director Michael Lavine at www.michaellavine.net

For more upcoming shows at 54 Below and to learn where to follow them on social media, visit their website.

Reader Reviews

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...