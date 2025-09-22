Review: 54 SINGS: ACROSS THE UNIVERSE - Reinvention & Remembrance at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below transformed into a kaleidoscope of sound and feeling with 54 Sings Across the Universe. Produced by Stephanie Lazard and music directed by Elmo Zapp, the September 15, 2025 evening reimagined the Beatles’ jukebox musical movie, Across the Universe.

The ensemble of performers was stacked with talent, including Catherine Ariale, Richard Baskin Jr., Henry Beddoe, Mark Beyer, Nicci Claspell, Francesco DiFlora, Logan Farine, Kathryn Francisco, Chelsea Hooker, Dillon Klena, Dani Kucera, Weston Chandler Long, Robert Mannis, Kelly McIntyre, Jake McKenna, Devon Meddock, Cassi Mikat, Monet Sabel, Olivia Valli, Davis Wayne, and Jadon Webster. Together, they spanned the tackled nearly the entire movie’s soundtrack from quiet ballads to thunderous anthems, always balancing reverence with reinvention.

The band, Jared Decker on drums, Mike Rosengarten and Max Wagner on guitar, Yuka Tadano on bass, and Elmo Zapp on keys, provided the foundation for the evening, giving the singers steady support throughout the show.

Henry Beddoe and Dani Kucera delivered one of the evening’s most intimate moments with “Dear Prudence.” Their harmonies flowed together in a perfect combo, leading the audience into the softness of the lyric. The two balanced restraint and warmth so beautifully that it felt as though the audience was with them in their minds fully understanding every thought they had. Their chemistry turned a gentle song into a revelation.

Jadon Webster’s take on “Something” stood out for its sincerity. Rather than trying to over-ornament or push the song into new territory, Webster leaned into the heart of the song. His phrasing was relaxed and inviting, his delivery was not overemotional, it was classic. It was the kind of performance that made time seem to slow.

Kelly McIntyre tore into “Oh! Darling” with grit and abandon. From the first notes, she commanded the stage with powerhouse vocals. McIntyre’s performance captured the aching desperation of the song while adding a modern ferocity that made it feel fresh. The audience could feel the energy and power with every note she sang, making a long lasting impression throughout the evening.

Dillon Klena’s “Strawberry Fields Forever” shimmered with dreamlike energy. He leaned into the song’s surreal qualities, letting each phrase drift and dissolve like the moment you wake up from a dream. It was a reminder of how Across the Universe leans into the Beatles’ more experimental side and makes it feel timeless.

Kathryn Francisco unleashed raw power with “Helter Skelter.” Where other songs were softer and more emotional, Francisco attacked every note with ferocious precision. Her voice cut through the room with rock-and-roll energy rarely heard in a cabaret setting. It was explosive, electrifying, and brought the house to its feet, a thrilling jolt that reminded the audience how radical and chaotic the Beatles could be.

By the end of the night, 54 Sings Across the Universe was more than a nostalgic look back at Beatles classics. It was an evening of discovery, showing how these songs still hold space for vulnerability, rebellion, and joy. With a cast unafraid to take risks and a band ready to back them, 54 Below proved once again that it is a home for reinvention as much as remembrance.

