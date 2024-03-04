ROBERT BANNON'S PRIDE PLAYLIST To Have Return Engagement at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Robert Bannon, as seen on “Saturday Night Live,” “Real Housewives of NJ,” and as the host of The Roundtable will return to 54 Below on Friday, June 14th at 9:30pm to celebrate PRIDE for the second year in a row with Robert Bannon’s Pride Playlist. The night will share his personal journey, set to music, including his Pride anthem “I Think He Knew” that you know and love. He will welcome Emmy Winner & Star of Broadway’s “On Your Feet” Mauricio Martinez for this one night only special event. The show is directed by Robbie Rozelle and Music Directed by Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

Bannon’s impressive career has seen him onstage at Madison Square Garden, The Beacon Theater, Brooklyn Academy of Music, and across the nation, and has collaborated with Grammy nominated musicians and producers. He has hosted Pride events from coast to coast, California to NYC. Robert Bannon’s Pride Playlist is a tribute to the divas who created the soundtrack to his life and Pride’s worldwide.

Audiences can expect to be treated to Robert’s exciting new takes on quintessential Pride hits by all the DIvas you know and love such as Tina Turner, Shania Twain, Celine Dion, and more alongside fun mashups and original music such as the original Pride Anthem, “I Think He Knew.”

Robert Bannon’s Pride Playlist promises to be an unforgettable party full of music, fun, and love! Tickets are now available and can be purchased through 54 Below at the link below.

About Robert Bannon:

Robert Bannon

is a multi hyphenate performer, talk show host, and educator. He has been featured on SNL/Real Housewives of NJ, and has performed at MSG, Beacon Theatre, 54 Below, Feinstein's in LA, Pride events in NYC, NJ, Detroit, LA, Ohio, and more. His debut album "Unfinished Business" debuted at #1 on the Amazon A/C. His new album “Rewind” was recorded live at Green Room 42. Robert hosts an online talk show called “The Roundtable with Robert Bannon” on YouTube with over 30k viewers each week, described by transgender drag icon Peppermint as “where the queer kids come to play." The Roundtable is also heard on The Broadway Podcast Network. He also hosts “The Broadway Lecture Series,” where fans have an opportunity to hear their favorite Broadway stars in a unique, intimate setting.

For tickets visit: https://54below.org/events/robert-bannon-proud-2/