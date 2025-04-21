REIMAGINING CABARET – THE GENRES EXPLORED Debuts at Freedom Hall In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The next installment of the acclaimed Reimagining Cabaret concert series returns this spring with "Reimagining Cabaret – The Genres Explored", debuting at Freedom Hall's Nathan-Manilow Theater on Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM. Tickets are now available at $30 (General Admission), $45 (Preferred), and $55 (VIP).

Following a wave of critical praise from CBS News, the Chicago Sun-Times, and NBC, this vibrant concert experience continues its mission of reintroducing audiences to the timeless tradition of cabaret—through the soul-stirring sounds of classical, musical theatre, African, pop, jazz, R&B and more.

Created, produced, and directed by Lynn Colbert-Jones, Managing Director of Black Voices in Cabaret and recipient of the 2024 Chicago BroadwayWorld Award for Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance, the production promises to both honor the genre's roots and push its boundaries. With Theodis Rodgers, Jr. as Music Director and the ever-charismatic Margaret Murphy-Webb returning as emcee, the evening is set to deliver musical brilliance with signature flair and spontaneity.

Every concert in the Reimagining Cabaret series is one-of-a-kind—featuring a fresh lineup of songs, singers, and surprises. Audiences leave uplifted, moved, and eagerly awaiting the next performance. The Chicago Sun-Times hailed the experience as “incredible singing, and scatting, snapping and dramatic flair, " leaving audiences “rapt from start to finish.”

New vocalists: Bruce Henry, Joan Collaso, Meagan McNeal, Devon Sandridge, Brianna Johnson, Ron Gutierrez, and Kal Marshell

Returning vocalists: Bobbi Wilsyn, Sean Harris, Isiah Mitchell, Randy Johnson, Ava Logan, Madeline Morgan, Holly McGuire, Evelyn Danner, Darcelle Williams, Gene Williams and Margaret Murphy-Webb

This performance is also a highlighted event of ﻿Chicago Cabaret Week 2025. Freedom Hall is Park Forest's premier cultural arts venue, offering ample free parking and accessibility for all guests.

For tickets or more information, visit our website at https://blackvoicesincabaret.org or go directly to https://tinyurl.com/BVICFreedomHall.

