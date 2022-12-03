Quentin Avery Brown to Present WHAT CHRISTMAS MEANS TO ME at The Green Room 42 This Month

Quentin Avery Brown, from Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square and Tyler Perry's A Jazzman's Blues will make his solo concert debut at Green Room 42 on December 12th at 9:30pm.
The concert entitled, What Christmas Means to Me, features Little Shop of Horrors Tiffany Renee Thompson, Jessica De Maria, Pilar Martinez, TJ Bolden, D'andre McKenzie with a few surprise appearances.
What Christmas Means to Me will feature quintessential Christmas tunes with a twist as well as an original Christmas tune written by Brown and Freestyle Love Supreme's James Rushin.
Click here for ticket information
