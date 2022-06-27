QUEER VOICES CABARET to Present Inaugural Show At The Duplex

Queer Voices Cabaret, the new sibling company of the long-running Trans Voices Cabaret, will present it's inaugural show on Saturday, July 9th at The Duplex in Greenwich Village. Trans Voices Cabaret has been performing regularly since its inception in 2017, and also has chapters in Chicago, Los Angeles, and London, England, and Queer Voices Cabaret expands the cast to include not only trans and nonbinary performers, but queer/LGBTQIA+ performers as well.

TVC/QVC creator Donnie Cianciotto will emcee the evening, and Musical Direction will be provided by Anessa Marie. Cast members include Damien Bacaris, Jordan Hope, Emily Monus, Zachary A. Myers, Bryan G. Smith, Cesario Tirado Ortiz, and Elisa Weiss. Special guest appearance by Steven Carl McCasland.

Join them for a night of powerful, funny, and uplifting music performed by some of the brightest rising musical theater and cabaret stars in NYC's queer community.

Tickets are $20 online, and $25 at the door. The Duplex is 21 and over, and there is a 2 drink minimum per guest. This show is expected to sell out, so it is recommended to purchase tickets in advance!

For more information on Queer Voices Cabaret or Trans Voices Cabaret, please visit www.transvoicescabaret.com or @transvoicescabaret on Instagram, or email transvoicescabaret@gmail.com.

CAST:

DAMIEN BACARIS (he/him) is an actor, musician, and writer born and raised in New York, and a Musical Theatre alumni of The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts. He's a pansexual, polyamorous trans man who's taken an active role in his local community as a queer person in performing arts since 2015. His credits include acting in immersive projects such as Blood Manor and Camp Half-Blood, writing Mirror, Mirror, a new musical that portrays a trans coming out story through the lens of a hero's journey, alongside Maytê Oom, and fronting a rock band currently in development. https://damienbacaris.com/

DONNIE CIANCIOTTO (he/they) created Trans Voices Cabaret in 2017 in an effort to highlight the voices and talents of the transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming community. He is currently returning to the stage as his drag alter-ego Anson Reign (IG: @ansonreign) at a multitude of venues, and is producing a new live-singing drag show called DRAG OUT LOUD that premiered this November in Brooklyn @drag_out_loud). He has performed at The Public Theater, 54 Below, The Cutting Room, Le Poisson Rouge, has been featured in several videos for NowThis and ViceNews, and frequently speaks on panels regarding his experience as a transgender man. IG: @thedonniecianciotto & @transvoicescabaret

JORDAN HOPE (he/they) is an NYC-based actor originally from the hills of Tennessee, home of our beloved Dolly Parton. Jordan is best described by Cam from Modern Family, "I'm sort of like Costco. I'm big, I'm not fancy and I dare you to not like me." He has recently graduated with a Master of Music in Vocal Performance in Musical Theater from NYU. Most recent highlights include playing Nathan Detroit in Guys and Dolls and a film project with the One Love Foundation. Jordan is so elated to be a part of the inaugural cast of Queer Voices Cabaret! When he is not performing, you can find Jordan scrolling through every single breakdown that is posted to every actor platform available, working for his husband's Queer and Filipino-immigrant owned small jewelry business (@lettinewyork), or utilizing his AMC A-List Movie Membership on the weekends! @jordanbhope | www.jordanhopenyc.com

EMILY MONUS (she/her) is a graduate of Point Park University's Conservatory of Performing Arts. Her most recent credits include Fun Home (Medium Alison), A New Brain (Rhoda), The Secret Garden (Martha), and Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Ensemble). When she isn't performing, she can be found planning & coordinating LGBTQIA+ Weddings with her events company, Emily Monus Events.

ZACHARY A. MYERS (she/they) Zachary is a recent NYC transplant, originally from Fort Smith, AR. They were just recently seen in the First National Tour of Emojiland, who's one night only performance is now a highly anticipated pro-shot! Some of her past credits include shows like Songs For A New World, Urinetown, The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, & West Side Story. This is Zachary's NYC Cabaret Debut!

BRYAN G. SMITH (he/him) is an actor, singer, writer (and more!) from New Orleans, LA. As a recent graduate of Vassar College, Bryan is very excited to make his NYC cabaret debut and show the world just how queer he is! You can follow him @bryohbry or visit www.bryangsmith.com to see more!

CESARIO TIRADO ORTIZ (they/he) is a nuyorican neurodivergent nonbinary menace ready to deconstruct what it truly means to be a human being. Through their slightly unhinged eye, Rio anticipates a shift in the new age of theatre, and he hopes to be at the forefront.

ELISA WEISS (they/them) is super excited to be performing in the first NYC Queer Voices Cabaret! Growing up in a very musical family, they have been singing their whole life. Elisa loves musical theatre - performing, directing, and choreographing. Some of their favorite past roles include Bonnie (Anything Goes) and Marcy (Spelling Bee), as well as participating in virtual Cabarets throughout the pandemic. Elisa sends love and thanks to their family and friends.