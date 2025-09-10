Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert

The acclaimed vocalist performed songs by Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, and more on Monday night.
Birdland welcomed back acclaimed vocalist Wendy Moten on Monday night for her annual concert appearance. Joined by Andy Ezra, Paul Livant, Graham Hawthorne, and David Santos, Moten performed a wide-ranging program that included “Ain’t No Way,” “Walk on By,” and “Alfie.” Check out photos of the show!
Her performance showcased both her extraordinary vocal ability and her gift for interpreting material across genres, reaffirming her status as one of today’s most powerful and versatile voices.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
