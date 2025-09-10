 tracker
Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert

The acclaimed vocalist performed songs by Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, and more on Monday night.

By: Sep. 10, 2025
Birdland welcomed back acclaimed vocalist Wendy Moten on Monday night for her annual concert appearance. Joined by Andy Ezra, Paul Livant, Graham Hawthorne, and David Santos, Moten performed a wide-ranging program that included “Ain’t No Way,” “Walk on By,” and “Alfie.” Check out photos of the show!

Her performance showcased both her extraordinary vocal ability and her gift for interpreting material across genres, reaffirming her status as one of today’s most powerful and versatile voices.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert Image
Jim Caruso, Wendy Moten

Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert Image
Wendy Moten, Paul Livant

Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert Image
Andy Ezrin

Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert Image
David Santos

Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert Image
Paul Livant

Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert Image
Phaedra McDowell, Wendy Moten

Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert Image
Marcy Heisler, Wendy Moten, Mike Morris

Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert Image
Andy Ezrin, Wendy Moten, David Santos, Graham Hawthorne, Paul Livant

Photos: Vocalist Wendy Moten Returns To Birdland For Her Annual Concert Image
Wendy Moten, Lucas Beltran


