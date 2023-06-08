Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre

KT Sullivan, artistic director of the foundation hosted an elegant evening to celebrate Charles S Bullock, Chairman Emeritus and his favorite composer Cole Porter.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

10 Videos That Get Us Psyched Out For Leslie Carrara Rudolph's BIZARRE BRUNCH At The Green Photo 1 Leslie Carrara-Rudolph's BIZARRE BRUNCH Will Return
Review: AN EVENING WITH L MORGAN LEE Charms Charming Audience at Newman Mills Theater Photo 2 L Morgan Lee Stands Strong Center Stage
Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage Photo 3 Hannah Jane Debuts New Show At CT+S
Lauren Weedman Brings BLOWS To City Winery June 18th Photo 4 Lauren Weedman Returns To The Stage With BLOWS

The Mabel Mercer Foundation’s invitation predicted“A Swell Party” and last night certainly was!  KT Sullivan artistic director of the foundation hosted an elegant evening to celebrate the legacy of Charles S Bullock, Chairman Emeritus, Board of Trustees, and his favorite composer Cole Porter at the legendary Pierre Hotel in Manhattan. The Pierre, has been the scene of many notable events in the social history of New York City and this evening was unquestionably one of them.

Also predictably, the program consisted of some of the finest Cabaret performers in the country and best beloved favorites of the Mabel Mercer Foundation’s sophisticated and knowledgeable audiences … On the stage of the Cotillion Room at The Pierre were: Christine Andreas, Anna Bergman, Eric Comstock, Natalie Douglas, Elsa Dungan-Hawks, Barbara Fasano, Liam Forde, Eric Yves Garcia, Jeff Harnamr, Mark Nadler, Catherine Russell, and of course KT Sullivan.  John Weber (piano) and Steve Doyle (bass) supplied the musical accompaniment.

Cole Porter’s piano may still reside in the Waldorf Astoria, but his words and music were alive and well in The Pierre and were superbly performed in honor of Charles Bullock by this esteemed gathering of concert/cabaret artists. 

From the Mabel Mercer Foundation newsletter  (written by Eric Comstock) 

Charles Bullock started early as an alumnus of Cole Porter’s alma mater (Yale’54). He was the closest anyone has come in my experience to the Noel/Cole ideal: the dressing gowns, the monogrammed Stubbs & Wootton slippers, the cigarettes with the Dunhill lighter, the cocktails and laughter around the grand piano (or even two nested grand pianos). Dorothy Kilgallen called it “the sound of attractive people being happy”.

There was a lot of that sound as Charles & Susanne (whom he called “the enchanting redhead”) ricocheted glamorously from New York to Paris, London, San Francisco, East Hampton, Palm Beach, and, early in their married life, just for some workaday spice, Fort Sill, OK. 

I was lucky to have been a houseguest many times at their chic yet comfortable home on Lily Pond Lane in East Hampton. At around 5pm, Charles would get a twinkle in his eye, bring a drink to one of the pianos and play his favorites (key of C a specialty) while Sue dressed, then he’d sneak off for a quick smoke, which he fondly imagined Sue never knew about. They were terrific party hosts and, on one memorable night, I accompanied both Richard Adler and Russell Nype in the Bullock living room! 

I met Sue and Charles in 1994, far from New York: they were cruising toward Australia to visit daughter Lisa on the Holland-American line, and I was leading a Peter Duchin Orchestra on board. Charles came into the bar for an aperitif and heard me sing a less-than- universally-known Porter song (I’ll guess it was “Dream Dancing”). He promptly picked up the bar phone and summoned Sue (“I think I found some talent!”). Reader, we all fell in love, and I learned, as so many have, of their appreciation and generosity to artists, and the sheer fun of being with them. 

By Memorial Day weekend of that year, I was working at a restaurant called The Station
in Southampton, in a caboose (!) next to a  railroad car in the former Water Mill station. It was quite chilly for late May, and the Bullocks came in with Colette and Charles Russell and sat shivering, and seeing their breath. That loyalty never stopped. 

Their son Tony once saluted Charles by saying that the greatest lesson a father can teach his son is to love his mother. Sue and Chuck’s nearly 67 years of marriage raise that bar very high. And as elegant as he was, it was never all about style for Chuck: he radiated loving warmth. When I fell in love with Barbara, the Bullocks embraced her & even co-hosted our engagement party on the roof of their building. We also spent three election nights at their apartment - two celebratory, and one funereal (I’ll leave it to you to guess ...). 

Sue and Chuck didn’t just live well and with joy - they shared it too: as active members of Guild Hall and the New York State Garden Clubs, and later, of course, as a transformative Chairman of the Board of the Mabel Mercer Foundation. Chuck cared deeply about the art of cabaret and lavished love and support on performers. There was nothing so affectionate as the phone call you’d get in the morning after an opening night, when Sue and Chuck would rave, and you’d feel at least ten feet tall. 

Among the many tragedies of these last two years is that Sue and Chuck were forced to stay at their home in Palm Beach. They missed the New York scene, and how we’ve missed them back. 

Two of Charles’s favorite songs to sing at those nested grand pianos were “If Love Were All” (Noel, of course) and “After You, Who?” (Cole, of course). 

Now I’m afraid it’s our turn, to sing for Charles:
“I could search years / but who else could change my tears into laughter / After you?” 

~Eric Comstock, February 7, 2022 

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff 

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
KT Sullivan

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Jon Weber, KT Sullivan, Steve Doyle

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Rick Meadows

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
KT Sullivan

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Anna Bergman

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Anna Bergman

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Liam Forde

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Liam Forde

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Catherine Russell

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Catherine Russell

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Elsa Dungan-Hawks

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Elsa Dungan-Hawks

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Eric Yves Garcia

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Eric Yves Garcia

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Eric Yves Garcia

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Christine Andreas

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Martin Silvestri & Christine Andreas

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Jeff Harnar

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Jeff Harnar

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Natalie Douglas

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Natalie Douglas

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Natalie Douglas

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Natalie Douglas

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Mark Nadler

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Barbara Fasano

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Jon Weber

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
KT Sullivan & Ed Closson

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
KT Sullivan & Ed Closson

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Sue Bullock & Craig Rubano

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Howard Morgan, Chairman Mabel Mercer Foundation Board of Trustees, & Eleanor Morgan

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Peter Hanson & KT Sullivan

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Adela Elow & Larry Elow

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Bob Loverd, Christel Ibsen, KT Sullivan

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Sanford Fisher, Christine Andreas, Alex Rybeck

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Isanne Fisher & KT Sullivan

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Alex Rybeck, Anna Bergman, Eda Sorokoff, Stephen Sorokoff, Christine Andreas, Martin Silvestri

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Jeff Harnar & Barbara Flood

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Louise Pratt, COlette Russell, KT Sullivan

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Barbara Fasano & Eric Comstock

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Carmen Dell' Orefice & Jeff Harnar

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Christine Andreas & Anna Bergman

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Eda Sorokoff, Marc Rosen, Christel Ibsen

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Marc Rosen & Anna Bergman

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Liam Forde & Eda Sorokoff

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Christine Andreas & KT Sullivan

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Christine Andreas, Anna Bergman, Eda Sorokoff

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Natalie Douglas & Judy Stewart

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Christine Andreas, KT Sullivan, Rick Meadows, Carmen Dell' Orefice

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Barbara Flood, Phillip Officer, Carmen Dell' Orefice, Craig Rubano

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Peter Leavy

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Marc Rosen & Eda Sorokoff

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
KT Sullivan

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
The Pierre



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
AVIVA Brings VIVA LA VIDA Cabaret Show to the Green Room 42 Photo
AVIVA Brings VIVA LA VIDA Cabaret Show to the Green Room 42

AVIVA  makes her Green Room 42 cabaret debut with 'Viva La Vida' on Friday, June 9, 2023.  

2
Amanda Reckonwith Brings Celebration Of PRIDE to Pangea Photo
Amanda Reckonwith Brings Celebration Of PRIDE to Pangea

Amanda Reckonwith continues her residency at Pangea on June 17, with a “Celebration of Pride!” 

3
Goldie Dver Sparkles In A Conor Weiss Photo Flash Photo
Goldie Dver Sparkles In A Conor Weiss Photo Flash

Award winning cabaret artist Goldie Dver opened a new show at Don't Tell Mama and Conor Weiss was on hand to photograph it for Broadway World Cabaret.

4
Skokie Theatre Presents Judy & Liza Palladium Concert Tribute Featuring A Real Mother Photo
Skokie Theatre Presents Judy & Liza Palladium Concert Tribute Featuring A Real Mother Daughter Duo

Actress Nancy Hays and her daughter Mary Heffernan will present the story of the famed London Palladium concert which featured Judy Garland on stage with her own daughter - Liza Minnelli, at age 18, in November of 1964.

From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in th... (read more about this author)

Photos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The PierrePhotos: The Mabel Mercer Foundation Hosts A Swell Party at The Pierre
Photos: Clint Holmes Concludes Run at 54 BelowPhotos: Clint Holmes Concludes Run at 54 Below
Photos: Donna McKechnie, Melissa Errico, and More Attend Lorna Dallas at The Laurie Beechman TheatrePhotos: Donna McKechnie, Melissa Errico, and More Attend Lorna Dallas at The Laurie Beechman Theatre
Photos: David Yazbek and The Bludgeoneers Play 54 BelowPhotos: David Yazbek and The Bludgeoneers Play 54 Below

Videos

Video: Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video Video: Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's Video
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's
Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee Video
How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You