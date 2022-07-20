Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Steve Ross Sings Cole Porter at Birdland, Featuring David Maiocco

Steve Ross takes his audience on a musical and anecdotal journey through the songs of this most sophisticated composer.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 20, 2022  

Birdland presented pianist/singer Steve Ross in "Cole Porter & Beyond" on Monday, July 18. Steve's special guest was David Maiocco, who has been touring internationally with his show, "Hey, Look Me Over: David Maiocco as Liberace."

Check out photos below!

Steve Ross takes his audience on a musical and anecdotal journey through the songs of this most sophisticated composer - from his early successes in the Twenties ("I'm In Love Again," "You Do Something To Me," "Let's Do It") through his glory years in the Thirties ( "It's D'Lovely," "In the Still of the Night"), the Forties (noted for his masterpiece "Kiss Me Kate") and his later songs from the Fifties ("I Love Paris," "C'est Magnifique" and "It's All Right With Me.")

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You