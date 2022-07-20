Photos: Steve Ross Sings Cole Porter at Birdland, Featuring David Maiocco

Birdland presented pianist/singer Steve Ross in "Cole Porter & Beyond" on Monday, July 18. Steve's special guest was David Maiocco, who has been touring internationally with his show, "Hey, Look Me Over: David Maiocco as Liberace."

Steve Ross takes his audience on a musical and anecdotal journey through the songs of this most sophisticated composer - from his early successes in the Twenties ("I'm In Love Again," "You Do Something To Me," "Let's Do It") through his glory years in the Thirties ( "It's D'Lovely," "In the Still of the Night"), the Forties (noted for his masterpiece "Kiss Me Kate") and his later songs from the Fifties ("I Love Paris," "C'est Magnifique" and "It's All Right With Me.")