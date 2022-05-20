Photos: See Wendy Moten In Her Sold-Out Birdland Concert

Birdland presented singer/songwriter Wendy Moten in a very special concert on Monday, May 16. Ms. Moten, best known for her remarkable run on "The Voice," celebrated the songs of Richard Whiting, as well as pop standards by Janis Ian, Paul Simon, and an impromptu duet of "Bye Bye Blackbird" with Broadway's Jessica Vosk.

Wendy Moten is an exceptional, adaptable singer, a pure musical spirit, and a bridge from Memphis to Nashville to the rest of the world. Respected in the music industry as a consummate professional for years, the wider public discovered her talent thanks to a long run on NBC's "The Voice" in 2021. She turned all four judges' chairs on her blind audition and ended up in second place overall - unprecedented for an artist in her fifties. A native of Memphis, Moten sang R&B on a major label in the '90s then moved to Nashville to become an in-demand harmony singer. She spent 15 years as the key support voice for Julio Iglesias. And she has toured with Martina McBride, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, and Vince Gill. She's performed as a soloist on the Grand Ole Opry multiple times and been a featured artist in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Musician Spotlight series. In 2019 she joined the Grammy-winning Nashville western swing band The Time Jumpers.

Photo credit: Matt Baker



