Photos: See Highlights from Stacey Kent's Sublime Latest Show at Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stacey Kent’s “singing is transportive, taking audiences by the hand and flying with us into the past, until we blink and it's almost as if we're in a jazz club sometime last century” (BroadwayWorld). The jazz singer returned to Birdland Jazz Club for a limited run this week, with four more shows tonight on Friday June 6 and tomorrow Saturday June 7 at 7:30 and 10 pm (tickets are available here). Kent has a legion of fans, a host of honors and awards including a Grammy nomination, album sales in excess of 2 million, more than half a billion streams, Platinum, Double-Gold and Gold-selling albums that have reached a series of chart-topping positions. Her worldwide fan base is testimony to her ability to cut to the emotional heart of her songs with delicately nuanced interpretations that transcend borders and defy categorization. Her unique multilingual repertoire includes originals written by Jim Tomlinson, her saxophonist / producer / composer / arranger husband in collaboration with the Nobel Prize-winning author, Kazuo Ishiguro with whom they have worked since 2006. Tomlinson is accompanying her on piano at this Birdland run, along with Art Hirahawa on piano and Tom Hubbard on bass.



Stacey’s new studio album, Summer Me, Winter Me, was released in Nov 2023 on Naïve Records. A collection of requests from her as yet unrecorded concert repertoire, Summer Me, Winter Me entered the French jazz charts at number 1 and has quickly established itself as a new highlight in her discography. Her next album is due for release in Autumn 2025.

See photos from last night’s show on Thursday June 5, snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Tickets to the remaining performances of this show are available on Birdland’s website here.

Learn more about the singer on her website at staceykent.com



Stacey Kent, bassist Tom Hubbard and Jim Tomlinson on saxophone. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Stacey Kent. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Stacey Kent and Tom Hubbard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Stacey Kent and Tom Hubbard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Stacey Kent and Tom Hubbard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Stacey Kent. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Jim Tomlinson. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Tom Hubbard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Art Hirahawa on piano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Stacey Kent and Tom Hubbard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Stacey Kent and Tom Hubbard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Stacey Kent. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Stacey Kent. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Stacey Kent. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Stacey Kent. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Stacey Kent. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Stacey Kent and Tom Hubbard. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Comments