Linda Eder, the best-selling recording artist known for her star turn in Broadway's Jekyll & Hyde, is back at 54 Below by popular demand for a limited engagement. BWW Cabaret's Rob Lester said of the opening night on January 19th that "Linda Eder knows how to please a crowd. Her song choices are accessible and so is her personality; she retains proven powerhouse picks from past shows and albums, freshens the musical menu with standout standards that have history to cue other memories. Her hair may be silver, but her voice remains golden. They shine like a star. And she definitely is one."

The star will return to "Broadway's living room" on March 16th at 7 pm with acclaimed Music Director Billy Stritch on the piano and her wonderful band. Get tickets to that performance before it sells out, so you can get up close and personal with this vocal powerhouse in the intimate 54 Below setting. In the meantime, see highlights of her February 24th show snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

Learn more about Linda Eder and where to follow her on her website.

Tickets to Linda Eder's March 16th show are available on 54 Below's website.

