Photos: Renee Guerrero Brings RENEE'S SOIREES to Don't Tell Mama

After a five-year hiatus, classical pianist Renée Guerrero brought back her show Renée's Soirées to celebrate her birthday and the holidays with an eclectic show featuring her son pianist/singer Quintin Harris and daughter cabaret chanteuse/composer Artemisia LeFay this past Sunday at Don't Tell Mama's Original Room. Check out photos below!

The jazz trio led by Quintin Harris featured drummer Daniel Glass and bassist Steve Doyle. Performances by friends included Ayun Halliday, Greg Kotis, Julie Kurtzman, Sidney Meyer, Beth Naji, Ed Patterson, Andrew Poretz, Mary Beth Soucy, Conor Weiss and Kelly Wohlford. It was an uplifting and unforgettable evening of jazz, classical, cabaret, bluegrass and holiday gems.

Photo Credit: Conor Weiss

Comments