Photos: Renee Guerrero Brings RENEE'S SOIREES to Don't Tell Mama

The event featured her son pianist/singer Quintin Harris and daughter cabaret chanteuse/composer Artemisia LeFay.

By: Dec. 26, 2024
After a five-year hiatus, classical pianist Renée Guerrero brought back her show Renée's Soirées  to celebrate her birthday and the holidays with an eclectic show featuring her son pianist/singer Quintin Harris and daughter cabaret chanteuse/composer Artemisia LeFay this past Sunday at Don't Tell Mama's Original Room. Check out photos below!

The jazz trio led by Quintin Harris featured drummer Daniel Glass and bassist Steve Doyle. Performances by friends included Ayun Halliday, Greg Kotis, Julie Kurtzman, Sidney Meyer, Beth Naji, Ed Patterson, Andrew Poretz, Mary Beth Soucy, Conor Weiss and Kelly Wohlford. It was an uplifting and unforgettable evening of jazz, classical, cabaret, bluegrass and holiday gems.

Photo Credit: Conor Weiss

Quintin Harris
Quintin Harris

Andrew Poretz
Andrew Poretz

Beth Naji
Beth Naji

Quintin Harris & Beth Naji
Quintin Harris & Beth Naji

Steve Doyle
Steve Doyle

Daniel Glass
Daniel Glass

Quintin Harris & Ed Patterson
Quintin Harris & Ed Patterson

Mary Beth Soucy
Mary Beth Soucy

Renee Guerrero
Renee Guerrero

Artemisia LeFay
Artemisia LeFay

Ayun Halliday & Greg Kotis
Ayun Halliday & Greg Kotis

Sidney Meyer
Sidney Meyer

Artemisia LeFay
Artemisia LeFay

Julie Kurtzman
Julie Kurtzman

Ren e Guerrero & Julie Kurtzman
Ren e Guerrero & Julie Kurtzman

Kelly Wohlford
Kelly Wohlford

Renee Guerrero
Renee Guerrero

Ed Patterson & Steve Doyle
Ed Patterson & Steve Doyle

Ed Patterson
Ed Patterson

Quintin Harris
Quintin Harris

Quintin Harris
Quintin Harris

Ed Patterson
Ed Patterson

Quintin Harris, Steve Doyle & Daniel Glass
Quintin Harris, Steve Doyle & Daniel Glass



