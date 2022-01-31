Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Natalie Douglas Celebrates Her Birthday on the Birdland Stage

pixeltracker

Musical director/pianist Brian Nash held court at the piano.

Jan. 31, 2022  

On Monday night, Birdland regular Natalie Douglas stormed the iconic stage to celebrate her birthday as only she can...with a very special concert.

Her show consisted of material from her favorite artists, and she sang the songs of and told stories about Nina Simone, Dolly Parton, Roberta Flack, Nat "King" Cole, Sammy Davis, Jr., and Elvis Presley, among others.

Musical director/pianist Brian Nash held court at the piano, and at the end of the show, it was the audience's turn to serenade Ms. Douglas, as a birthday cake was brought to the stage.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey


Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hadestown Flower Hair Pin
Hadestown Flower Hair Pin
A 5,6,7,8 Mug
A 5,6,7,8 Mug
Ain't Too Proud Logo Mask
Ain't Too Proud Logo Mask

More Hot Stories For You

  • OUT OF TIME Director Les Waters and Collaborator Mia Katigbak Discuss Creation
  • ROYAL OAK to Premiere at the Gene Frankel Theater
  • Photos: First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC at MTC Stage I
  • Glynis Bell, Alex Chester & More to Star in THIS SPACE BETWEEN US World Premiere