Photos: Natalie Douglas Celebrates Her Birthday on the Birdland Stage

On Monday night, Birdland regular Natalie Douglas stormed the iconic stage to celebrate her birthday as only she can...with a very special concert.

Her show consisted of material from her favorite artists, and she sang the songs of and told stories about Nina Simone, Dolly Parton, Roberta Flack, Nat "King" Cole, Sammy Davis, Jr., and Elvis Presley, among others.

Musical director/pianist Brian Nash held court at the piano, and at the end of the show, it was the audience's turn to serenade Ms. Douglas, as a birthday cake was brought to the stage.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey