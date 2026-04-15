Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts SONGS OF PROMISE Benefit At Birdland

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Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan will host Songs of Promise: An Evening with Miss America, which took place Monday, April 13 at Birdland Jazz Club. The benefit concert supported the Fray Sykes Scholarships Fund and its affiliated nonprofit, The Arts Legacy Foundation, both of which are dedicated to expanding access to arts education nationwide.

The evening featured performances by Daniel Baskins, Drew Becker, Olivia London, Maria Norris, and Jelani Remy. Musical direction was by Billy Stritch, with accompaniment by Michael O'Brien on bass and Daniel Glass on drums, along with guest pianist Jo Lynn Burks.

Proceeds from the event supported scholarships providing lessons, instruments, training, tuition assistance, and performance opportunities for students across the country.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey