Photos: Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan Hosts SONGS OF PROMISE Benefit At Birdland
SONGS OF PROMISE featured Jelani Remy, Billy Stritch, and others supporting the Fray Sykes Scholarships Fund.
Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan will host Songs of Promise: An Evening with Miss America, which took place Monday, April 13 at Birdland Jazz Club. The benefit concert supported the Fray Sykes Scholarships Fund and its affiliated nonprofit, The Arts Legacy Foundation, both of which are dedicated to expanding access to arts education nationwide.
The evening featured performances by Daniel Baskins, Drew Becker, Olivia London, Maria Norris, and Jelani Remy. Musical direction was by Billy Stritch, with accompaniment by Michael O'Brien on bass and Daniel Glass on drums, along with guest pianist Jo Lynn Burks.
Proceeds from the event supported scholarships providing lessons, instruments, training, tuition assistance, and performance opportunities for students across the country.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Caitlyn McTier, Felicia Gambino, Nadia Anwar, Ava Silver, Gabi Lenger, Rhea Manjrekar
Jalani Remy
Olivia London
Drew Becker, Olivia London
Jelani Remy, Cassie Donegan
Jelani Remy, Cassie Donegan
Billy Stritch, Cassie Donegan
Jelani Remy, Cassie Donegan
Daniel Baskins, Cassie Donegan
Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch, Jelani Remy, Drew Becker, Cassie Donegan, Daniel Baskins, Olivia London
Cassie Donegan
Cassie Donegan
Cassie Donegan
Olivia London
Cassie Donegan
Cassie Donegan
Drew Becker
Miss America crown and sash
Nadia Anwar, Cassie Donegan
Cassie Donegan, Daniel Baskins
Cassie Donegan, Daniel Baskins
Daniel Baskins
Cassie Donegan
Jo Lynn Burks, Cassie Donegan
Drew Becker
Cassie Donegan, Olivia London
Cassie Donegan, Olivia London
Jo Lynn Burks, Cassie Donegan, Jelani Remy
Cassie Donegan
Cassie Donegan, Jim Caruso
Daniel Glass, Cassie Donegan, Billy Stritch, Michael O'Brien, Jo Lynn Burks
Videos