Review: YOU SHOULD GO IN at Masambe At The Baxter

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At the Masambe Theatre at the Baxter Theatre Centre, YOU SHOULD GO IN delivers a moving and deeply human story about the lasting impact of abandonment and the complicated nature of forgiveness.

Written by and starring Emma Amber, this intimate two-hander centres on Olly, a woman confronted with the imminent death of the father she has not seen in two decades. As he lies in a care facility, his nurse urges her to grant him one final moment of reconciliation—but Olly is forced to grapple with wounds that have never healed.

Amber’s portrayal of Olly is sincere and emotionally grounded. She captures the character’s bitterness and unresolved trauma with a quiet intensity that feels entirely believable. There is no attempt to soften the character’s pain; instead, it is allowed to sit uncomfortably in the space, giving the audience an unfiltered look at what abandonment can do to a child—even well into adulthood.

Emma Amber

Opposite her, Taylyn Miller provides a compelling counterpoint as the nurse. Her performance is more understated, relying on controlled emotion and careful reasoning to challenge Olly’s stance. She becomes the voice of conscience, gently but persistently arguing that the cost of not saying goodbye may be one Olly carries forever. While her performance is convincing, vocal projection could be strengthened at times to ensure the full weight of her words reaches every corner of the theatre.

Directed by Harley Ferguson, the production leans into its intimacy, allowing the text’s central questions to resonate: What do we owe those who have hurt us? Is forgiveness necessary for healing? And are some wounds simply too deep to mend?

YOU SHOULD GO IN does not offer easy answers. Instead, it presents an honest, sometimes uncomfortable reflection on family, loss, and the emotional cost of unfinished conversations. It is a poignant reminder that closure is not always possible, but the choice to seek it, or not, can shape us forever.

15 – 25 April 2026

Tickets on Webtickets R100 – R150pp

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