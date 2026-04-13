Cabaret Roundup: April 13-19- Michael Feinstein, Marilyn Maye & More

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Marilyn Maye's annual birthday show, a celebration of film composer Henry Mancini by Michael Feinstein, and more.

Aaron Michael Ray at The Green Room 42

April 13 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

In his solo debut, Aaron Michael Ray takes the stage to celebrate the art of being bold. When you’ve spent a lifetime asking for permission, deciding to take a risk can feel equal parts terrifying and thrilling — and sometimes, it’s exactly what changes everything. Aaron will provide a night of jazz, musical theatre, R&B, trumpet playing, and laughter, highlighting the joy that comes from finally saying yes to yourself.

Tickets: Tickets start at $26.57 including fees. There is no minimum at the Green Room 42. Livestream tickets are available for $26.75.

Marilyn Maye at 54 Below

April 14, and 16-19 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Join Marilyn Maye for her annual birthday bash at 54 Below! Every performance during this run will feature a special 98th birthday celebration for this beloved cabaret legend. A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home—and her favorite audiences—for this very special birthday.

Tickets: Tickets start at $52.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Claybourne Elder at 54 Below

April 15 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Claybourne Elder (John Adams on the first three seasons of HBO’s hit series “The Gilded Age”) celebrates the release of his debut album, If the Stars Were Mine, with a series of album release concerts that bring his acclaimed live show to 54 Below. Known for evenings that critics have described as effortless, emotionally resonant, and laugh-out-loud funny, Elder blends masterful storytelling and his richly expressive voice.

Tickets: Tickets start at $30.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There’s currently a limited amount of subsidized tickets for $18 with no minimum for April 15. These seats are part of 54 Below’s initiative to make cabaret more accessible to a wider audience. 54 encourages you to take advantage of this lower priced ticket if their other ticket prices are prohibitive for your personal circumstance.

The Hot Sardines at Birdland Jazz Club

April 14-18

Tickets available here.

Stars of the trad-jazz world, The Hot Sardines are “potent and assured” (The New York Times) and “simply phenomenal” (The Times of London) in their nearly decade-long effort to bring early jazz into the modern day. Pianist Evan Palazzo and frontwoman Elizabeth Bougerol lead this New York-founded, world-touring ensemble that has racked up 60 million streams on Spotify alone and performed on Later…With Jools Holland, NPR’s Weekend Edition, CBS Saturday Morning, NPR’s Soundcheck, and Live at WFUV, as well as major jazz festivals Newport, Montreal, Toronot, London, and Blue Note in Japan. Their brassy horn arrangements, rollicking piano melodies, smooth vocals and unabashed love of performing earned them the respect of Downbeat Magazine, who called the group “one of the most delightfully energetic bands on New York’s ‘hot’ music scene.” The Hot Sardines have released eight records since 2011 to critical acclaim, with three landing on Best Of lists in Downbeat and JazzTimes, and with Rolling Stone celebrating that “100-year-old jazz standards get reborn” in their hands. “Everything in our DNA is about connecting with the audience,” says Bougerol. Make sure not to be in that audience for this week at the club!

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.76 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

April 15 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

In this intimate, romantic, and joyful concert backed by the Carnegie Hall Big Band, Michael Feinstein pays tribute to two of his dear friends, creative inspirations, and musical heroes: vocal icon Johnny Mathis and Oscar-winning composer Henry Mancini. Enjoy a program that features classics such as “Misty,” “Wild Is the Wind,” “Days of Wine and Roses,” and “Peter Gunn,” as well as a deeper dive into Mathis and Mancini’s mutual catalog of enduring hits.

Tickets: Tickets start at $139.

Grace Kelly at Joe’s Pub

Sunday April 19 @ 6 pm

Tickets available here.

Two decades, 15 albums, and a sound entirely her own. Join world-renowned saxophonist, vocalist, and composer Grace Kelly for an intimate celebration marking 20 years of groundbreaking music-making. This special anniversary performance is a spirited journey through Grace’s expansive catalog—revisiting the classic cuts that launched her career and unveiling fresh, genre-bending takes on today's sounds. Expect a dynamic night of fan favorites, masterful storytelling, and the high-energy "Gracified" magic that has made her a global sensation. Come celebrate this historic milestone and witness the next exciting chapter of Grace Kelly’s evolving legacy.

Tickets: Tickets are $42. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

April 19 @ 4 pm

Tickets available here.

Two-time MAC Award nominee Gerrilyn Sohn pays tribute to national treasure Bernadette Peters, whose extraordinary career spans more than five decades. This heartfelt celebration highlights Peters' iconic work across Broadway, film, television, solo albums, and live concert performances.

Tickets: Tickets are $20 with a $20 minimum (must Include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only