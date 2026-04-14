Kori Jennings Returns to Present CHRONIC at The Green Room 42

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NYC voice teacher Kori Jennings will make her return to cabaret with Chronic at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, April 25 at 7pm. The one-night only solo cabaret, her first in almost a decade, explores navigating and triumphing over the chronic illnesses that once sidelined her.

Approximately 51.6 million Americans are living with chronic illness-and Kori Jennings is one of them. One of New York City's most sought-after voice teachers (with students spanning Broadway, National Tours, NYC nightlife, and film and television), Kori now turns the mic onto herself in a candid musical evening that follows the highs, lows, and extreme lows of navigating life with chronic pain and fatigue. The show, written by Jennings and Bryan Songy, with direction by Songy and musical direction by Mason Griffin, features songs from Alanis Morisette, Florence + The Machine, Elton John, Stephen Sondheim, and more. Featured artists include Molly Coyne, Danae Ervin, Molly Beth Blanchard, and Gia Erichson. In addition to Griffin, the musicians of CHRONIC are Huey Esquire, Magda Kress, and Mike Rosegarten. Through a hard-won look at the expectations that are placed on us, for us, and by us, Jennings proces that it's never too late to grow, effect change, and take your life back!

Originally from Pittsburgh, PA, Kori Jennings has trained and performed all over the United States. She received advanced degrees in performance and vocal pedagogy from Baldwin-Wallace University-Conservatory, Duquesne University, and her Doctor of Musical Arts from Louisiana State University. Her years of teaching at universities and private arts academies have produced students who have been featured on Broadway, Off-Broadway, national tours, film/television, cruise lines, and with regional opera companies.

Dr. Jennings is a dramatic mezzo-soprano and was an active performer of opera, musical theatre, and concert repertoire. The companies she has performed with include Opera Birmingham, Nevada Opera, Des Moines Metro Opera, Pittsburgh Opera, Atlanta Opera, Cleveland Ballet, and Opéra Louisiane along with performing cabaret shows throughout the country. Her previous NYC solo cabaret effort, "As Much As I Do," played to a sold-out audience at The Duplex.

Kori Jennings in CHRONIC plays at The Green Room 42 on April 20th at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum.