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Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Donna McKechnie continues her residency at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Sat. May 23 and Thursday June 11.

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Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image

I have now seen Donna McKechnie many times, whether it’s on Broadway, in nightclubs, cabarets, on panels or doing workshops, and she never fails to inspire. Being a woman of a certain age can often defeat a performer, but Ms. McKechnie still possesses all her gifts. Her beauty, energy and voice communicates more than ever because she has lived her life (highs and lows), holds no prisoners and has no bitterness. She is a ray of sunshine and hope and Eda and I will see her and socialize with her any opportunity we can. Also, her body still dances. She can flick a finger and you feel like you’ve witnessed a full-on dance number. You simply must go see her live and you will learn so much.

The room on Friday April 10 was filled with Broadway enthusiasts and fellow theater professionals who came to join the Tony Award-winner as she took us on an intimate journey through her remarkable career in the theatre. Baayork Lee, who created the role of Connie in A Chorus Line and who has directed many national and international companies of the musical, presented Donna with The Legend Award (A Chorus Line 1975 Original Ensemble) during the evening.

Enjoy the photos of her show and once again, to be fully transparent, these photos of Donna have not been altered or enhanced by AI… That’s the way the star of the original A Chorus Line looks!

Donna McKechnie continues her residency at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Sat. May 23 and Thursday June 11. Tickets are available here.

See photos from yesterday's show below.

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Donna McKechnie

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Donna McKechnie

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Donna McKechnie

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Donna McKechnie

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Ian Herman, music director & Donna McKechnie

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Donna McKechnie

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Donna McKechnie

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Baayork Lee & Donna McKechnie

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
The Legend Award A Chorus Line 1975 Original Ensemble

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Baayork Lee & Donna McKechnie

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Donna McKechnie

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Laurie Beechman Theatre

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Donna McKechnie

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Donna McKechnie

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Donna McKechnie

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Donna McKechnie

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Donna McKechnie

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Donna McKechnie

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Donna McKechnie

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Tom D'Angora & Donna McKechnie

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Baayork Lee, Tom D'Angora, Donna McKechnie

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Bill Hutton & Barry Brown

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Michael Duling D'Angora & Tom D'Angora

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Mardie Millet, Eda Sorokoff, Susie Mosher

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Tom D'Angora & Nicolas King

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Richard Skipper

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Susie Mosher & Nicolas King

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Baayork Lee, Donna McKechnie, Eda Sorokoff

Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Image
Donna McKechnie








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