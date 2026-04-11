Photos: Donna McKechnie Continues Residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

I have now seen Donna McKechnie many times, whether it’s on Broadway, in nightclubs, cabarets, on panels or doing workshops, and she never fails to inspire. Being a woman of a certain age can often defeat a performer, but Ms. McKechnie still possesses all her gifts. Her beauty, energy and voice communicates more than ever because she has lived her life (highs and lows), holds no prisoners and has no bitterness. She is a ray of sunshine and hope and Eda and I will see her and socialize with her any opportunity we can. Also, her body still dances. She can flick a finger and you feel like you’ve witnessed a full-on dance number. You simply must go see her live and you will learn so much.

The room on Friday April 10 was filled with Broadway enthusiasts and fellow theater professionals who came to join the Tony Award-winner as she took us on an intimate journey through her remarkable career in the theatre. Baayork Lee, who created the role of Connie in A Chorus Line and who has directed many national and international companies of the musical, presented Donna with The Legend Award (A Chorus Line 1975 Original Ensemble) during the evening.

Enjoy the photos of her show and once again, to be fully transparent, these photos of Donna have not been altered or enhanced by AI… That’s the way the star of the original A Chorus Line looks!

Donna McKechnie continues her residency at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Sat. May 23 and Thursday June 11. Tickets are available here.

See photos from yesterday's show below.



Donna McKechnie



Donna McKechnie



Donna McKechnie



Donna McKechnie



Ian Herman, music director & Donna McKechnie



Donna McKechnie



Donna McKechnie



Baayork Lee & Donna McKechnie



The Legend Award A Chorus Line 1975 Original Ensemble



Baayork Lee & Donna McKechnie



Donna McKechnie



Laurie Beechman Theatre



Donna McKechnie



Donna McKechnie



Donna McKechnie



Donna McKechnie



Donna McKechnie



Donna McKechnie



Donna McKechnie



Tom D'Angora & Donna McKechnie



Baayork Lee, Tom D'Angora, Donna McKechnie



Bill Hutton & Barry Brown



Michael Duling D'Angora & Tom D'Angora



Mardie Millet, Eda Sorokoff, Susie Mosher



Tom D'Angora & Nicolas King



Richard Skipper



Susie Mosher & Nicolas King



Baayork Lee, Donna McKechnie, Eda Sorokoff