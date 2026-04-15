Interview: Ioli Andreade of ANTONIN ARTAUD TRILOGY at The Tank

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At The Tank in New York City, director Ioli Andreadi returns with ANTONIN ARTAUD – 130th ANNIVERSARY, a theatrical tribute to the revolutionary French artist Antonin Artaud. The production features two original plays—BONE and GENICA – The Jet of My Blood—presented back-to-back on April 16–18.

BONE, starring Gerasimos Gennatas, revisits one of Andreadi’s most celebrated works following its sold-out 2023 run, while GENICA – The Jet of My Blood, starring Vanessa Adamopoulou and Gennatas, makes its New York premiere, exploring Artaud’s passionate and turbulent relationship with silent film star Genica Athanasiou. Both productions feature live music and sound design by George Palamiotis.

An Interview with Ioli Andreadi

Conducted by Peter Danish for BroadwayWorld

Peter Danish: This production brings together two distinct works—BONE and GENICA – The Jet of My Blood. What unifies them as part of this anniversary tribute to Artaud?

Ioli Andreadi: Both plays are deeply rooted in Artaud’s inner world—his physical suffering, his philosophical rebellion, and his relentless pursuit of artistic truth. BONE explores the fragmentation of the self, while GENICA examines love as both a creative and destructive force. Together, they form a kind of diptych: the body and the heart, the artist and the man.

Peter Danish: BONE returns after a highly successful New York run in 2023. What made you want to revisit it now?

Ioli Andreadi: The response we received was extraordinary. Audiences connected to its rawness and its immediacy. Bringing it back allows us to deepen that exploration, especially with Gerasimos Gennatas, whose performance continues to evolve. In the context of this anniversary, BONE feels even more essential—it is a direct encounter with Artaud’s voice.

Peter Danish: GENICA is being presented in New York for the first time. What can audiences expect from this new work?

Ioli Andreadi: GENICA is more lyrical, more intimate—but also subversive. It tells the story of Artaud’s relationship with Genica Athanasiou, a woman who was both muse and mirror. Vanessa Adamopoulou brings a haunting presence to the role. The play asks: what does it mean to love someone who is consumed by their own vision? And what is the cost of being that person’s inspiration?

Peter Danish: Your work often draws from archival research and real lives. How does that process shape your theatrical language?

Ioli Andreadi: Research is the foundation, but not the destination. We immerse ourselves in documents, letters, and historical context, but then we transform that material into something theatrical—something alive. With Artaud, this is especially important, because his ideas about theatre demand that we move beyond realism into a more visceral, sensory experience. That’s where the collaboration—with actors, designers, and George Palamiotis’s live music—becomes crucial.

BroadwayWorld.com would like to thank Ioli Andreade for taking the time out of her rehearsals to sit an chat with us and we wish them a successful run this week at the TANK.

ANTONIN ARTAUD – 130th ANNIVERSARY runs April 16–18 at The Tank, with BONE at 6:00 PM and GENICA – The Jet of My Blood at 7:30 PM, performed with English surtitles.