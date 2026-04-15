PBS Will Celebrate International Jazz Day with Star-Studded Abu Dhabi Concert

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PBS is celebrating Jazz Appreciation Month with a new one-hour special, International Jazz Day from Abu Dhabi, premiering Friday, April 24 at 10 p.m. ET. In the pre-recorded special, artists from 14 countries come together for a global concert from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The concert commemorates International Jazz Day, which is celebrated annually on April 30. International Jazz Day is the one day each year on which jazz is celebrated worldwide, uniting people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities in more than 190 countries. It is officially recognized by the United Nations and UNESCO.

Hosted by Academy and Tony Award-winning actor Jeremy Irons and led by Herbie Hancock and Musical Director John Beasley, the concert features Tony Award-winner Dee Dee Bridgewater, A Bu, Etienne Charles, Kurt Elling, Ruthie Foster, José James, John McLaughlin, Hélène Mercier, Marcus Miller, Danilo Pérez, John Pizzarelli, Dianne Reeves, David Sánchez, Arturo Sandoval, Janis Siegel, Varijashree Venugopal and many others.

This program showcases the message of jazz, with never-before-seen collaborations in a one-hour television special, taking viewers on a world tour of the music’s past, present and future. Performances include Dee Dee Bridgewater's “The Thrill Is Gone” with John McLaughlin and John Pizzarelli, Hélène Mercier and A Bu's “Rhapsody in Blue," and Dianne Reeves' “Someone to Watch Over Me.”

International Jazz Day from Abu Dhabi will be available for free streaming from Friday, April 24 through Sunday, May 24 on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Photo Credit: PBS