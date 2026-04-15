Jeff Goldblum to Release WIZARD OF OZ Single with Cynthia Erivo This Week

Jeff Goldblum and Cynthia Erivo are returning to the land of Oz this Friday with the release of their new single, "If I Only Had a Brain." The Wicked stars cover the beloved song for Goldblum's forthcoming album, Night Blooms, releasing in June.

In a joint post on Instagram, Goldblum revealed that their rendition of the musical number will be available on Friday, April 17. Pre-save it here. The song first debuted in 1939's The Wizard of Oz, and was originally sung by Ray Bolger as the Scarecrow.

Set for release on June 5th, 2026, Night Blooms features Goldblum's longtime band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, and follows his turn as The Wizard in the two-part Wicked movie.

The album features new performances from Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, as well as those from Melody Gardot, Charlie Puth, dodie, Haley Reinhart, Maiya Sykes, and Scarlett Johansson. Take a look at the tracklisting below.

‘Night Blooms’ Tracklisting:

1. Misty - Feat. Melody Gardot

2 . Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered - Feat. Charlie Puth

3. Secret Track

4. If I Only Had A Brain - Feat. Cynthia Erivo

5 . Mean To Me - Feat. dodie

6. As Time Goes By - Feat. Jeff Goldblum

7 . Tattoo - Feat. Haley Reinhart

8. Lover - Feat. Haley Reinhart

9. We’ll Meet Again [Late Night Session] - Feat. Cynthia Erivo

10. I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do) [Late Night Session] - Feat. Ariana Grande

11. Stella By Starlight [Late Night Session] - Feat. Maiya Sykes

12. The Best Is Yet To Come [Late Night Session] - Feat. Scarlett Johansson



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas