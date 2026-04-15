Video: Katie Mitchell in Rehearsal For MOMS' NIGHT OUT at the Green Room 42

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An all new video has been posted featuring Katie Mitchell in rehearsal for Moms' Night Out concert at The Green Room 42 on April 18th.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series is the cabaret series where showbiz mamas ather for an evening of storytelling and song. It's a night to celebrate mamas, but it's an evening that everyone in life will cherish forever.

Previously announced cast members include Ashley Arcement (Grease, A Chorus Line, Anything Goes), Kathryn Boswell (Anastasia, Gigi, Beautiful), Lani Corson (Just Desserts: A Musical Bake Off), Jonthan Dinklage (Hamilton, HBO's A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms), Anne Fraser Thomas (Titanique, The Queen of Versailles), Kailee Graham (Abduction, Annie), Carla Angeline Mongado (The Clockmaker's Daughter), Katie Mitchell (Funny Girl), Grace Morgan (Titanic, Oklahoma), Q. Smith (Come From Away, Mary Poppins), and Rachel Zatcoff (The Phantom of the Opera, Candide).

Follow along on Instagram @momsnightoutconcert for behind the scenes footage and additional announcements.

The Green Room 42 presents Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series on April 18th at 7pm. Moms' Night Out is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite showbiz mamas gather for an evening of storytelling in song. Come for the music, stay for the laughs, and make a core memory with the moms (and Dads) in your life that you'll never forget! AND, a portion of the proceeds from this spring show will go to benefit Moms First.

Moms First is a movement fighting for paid leave and affordable, accessible child care. We educate, innovate, and advocate for the social and political policies that moms need and deserve. Our vision is a country that values motherhood and works in support of moms and families. Find out more info @momsfirstus.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays at The Green Room 42 on April 18th at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Use the code MOM10 for $10 off your in-person tickets.