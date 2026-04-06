Cabaret Roundup: April 6-12 – Karen Akers, Marilyn Maye & More

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Broadway star Karen Akers, Marilyn May's annual birthday show and more.

Karen Akers in Come With Me To Paris! at Birdland Jazz Club

April 9 @ 5:30 & 8:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Akers—an unabashed Francophile—invites audiences to share her lifelong love of France, and Paris in particular, through an elegant and evocative evening of song. The program features works by Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, Jerome Kern, and Jacques Brel, as well as a newly translated Edith Piaf classic by Sheldon Harnick. The evening culminates in a deeply personal remembrance of time spent in Piaf’s former apartment, closing with the iconic “Non, je ne regrette rien.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

Brent Comer at Joe’s Pub

April 6 @ 7 & 9:30

Tickets available here.

Since blazing onto the scene starring as ‘Darrel Curtis’ in the 2024 Tony Award®-winning hit The Outsiders, Brent Comer has rapidly become a Broadway favorite and a star-to-watch! Now, fresh off his two-year run on Broadway and after a string of sold-out concerts in 2025, he's poised to make his Joe's Pub debut! Collaborating with music director Benjamin Rauhala, he'll be sharing the music and stories that have made him the artist and man he is today with a setlist filled to the brim with mashups and medleys of rock and roll, theater, and everything in between as the audience finally gets a fuller picture of this rising star!

Tickets: Tickets are $60 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person. The 7 pm show is almost sold out but there are still a few left.

Marilyn Maye at 54 Below

April 6-11, 14, and 16-19 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Join Marilyn Maye for her annual birthday bash at 54 Below! Every performance during this run will feature a special 98th birthday celebration for this beloved cabaret legend. A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home—and her favorite audiences—for this very special birthday.

Tickets: Tickets start at $52.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. The April 10 show is currently sold out. There’s currently a limited amount of subsidized tickets for $18 with no minimum for April 7. These seats are part of 54 Below’s initiative to make cabaret more accessible to a wider audience. 54 encourages you to take advantage of this lower priced ticket if their other ticket prices are prohibitive for your personal circumstance.

Sarah Goodman: Lesbian Thespian’s Broadway Diva Collection, feat. Jackie Burns & more at 54 Below

April 8 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

“Deep and heartfelt.” -Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

Sarah Goodman has appeared on the 54 Below stage in her solo show Lesbian Thespian, Macon… His Own Way: The Comeback, GOOD SHOW!, her duo sibling cabaret show, 54 Does 54, and Sondheim Unplugged. Sarah Goodman returns to 54 Below in the latest edition of Lesbian Thespian: Lesbian Thespian’s Broadway Diva Collection! Sarah shares her stories of being a showbiz kid who lives in NYC but is “not yet a New Yorker.” Living her theatre kid dreams, Sarah has met and befriended many of her favorite Broadway Divas and those very Divas are joining Sarah to sing some Broadway bangers. Hear music from Stephen Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, musical theatre medleys, and more!

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $41.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band at Birdland Jazz Club

April 9 @ 5:30 & 8:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Led by veteran trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band are a New Orleans style Jazz band which for decades have been Woody Allen’s band of choice for his movies, concert tours and weekly performances. The band have appeared on all the premiere concert stages of Europe and the United States. Band members have appeared in and provided music for Woody Allen movies including: Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Cafe Society, Magic In The Moonlight, and A Rainy Day In New York.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

Donna McKechnie: A Musical Memoir at The Laurie Beechman

April 10, May 23, June 11 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Join Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie in an intimate journey through her remarkable career in the theatre, a heartfelt and personal reflection of a life dedicated to the arts. Through captivating stories, she shares and celebrates working alongside legendary artists such as Bob Fosse, Gwen Verdon, Michael Bennett, Marvin Hamlisch, and Stephen Sondheim. This musical memoir features performances of iconic songs from many of the beloved shows she has graced, including A Chorus Line, Company, A Little Night Music, On The Town, Sweet Charity and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. This new show celebrates her lifelong passion for the transformative power of musical theatre.

Tickets: Tickets start at $50. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

Andrea McArdle 's Broadway On Demand at The Laurie Beechman

April 12 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

You choose, she belts! Broadway’s original Annie lets the audience call the shots as song titles and story prompts are drawn at random, making every performance a one-of-a-kind event. One moment might bring a powerhouse number from her star turns in Beauty and the Beast, Les Miz, or Jerry’s Girls - the next, 70s pop - the next, a story about Carol Channing...and the next night, you’re getting a completely different set! No two shows are the same.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum