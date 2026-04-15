Second Show Added Of BAT OUT OF HELL At The Town Hall

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The Town Hall has added a second show for Bat Out Of Hell, the award-winning hit musical direct from London's West End. Bat Out Of Hell will now play on Wednesday, April 29th at 7:30pm and Thursday, April 30th at 7:30pm at The Town Hall.

Featuring the iconic music of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf, this heart-pounding experience, with a powerhouse eight-piece live band on stage, delivers a new production with sprawling multi-level platforms to transport you from Raven's bedroom to the underground world of the Lost in a visual feast that pushes the boundaries of live theatre.

As the Lost boys and girls flee into the tunnels below the city from its ruler Falco, his teenage daughter Raven locks eyes with fearless leader of the Lost, the immortal Strat, and the immensity of their love-at-first-sight-obsessions threaten to destroy both of their families. Featuring songs from one of Meat Loaf's best-selling albums, Bat Out of Hell, this cast will bring these anthems to life, including I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That), Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Two Out of Three Ain't Bad, Dead Ringer For Love, and, of course, Bat Out of Hell.