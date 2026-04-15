MusikTheater An Der Wien To Host International Opera Awards For First Time

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The International Opera Awards have announced that MusikTheater an der Wien will host the awards ceremony for the very first time on Saturday 21 November 2026. Considered the ‘Oscars' of the opera world, the Awards honour exceptional operatic talent from around the globe.

MusikTheater an der Wien were recipients of the coveted Opera Company Award in 2025, and follow in the footsteps of Teatro Real (Madrid), Teatr Wielki (Warsaw), Bayerische Staatsoper (Munich) and Greek National Opera (Athens) in hosting the prestigious awards ceremony.

The ceremony will feature performances from stars of the opera world, to be announced in due course. Nominations for the 2026 Awards will open from Tuesday 30 June on the International Opera Awards website. All nominations will be considered by the jury, with shortlists to be announced later this year.

The Theater an der Wien is one of Vienna's most beautiful and historically significant theatres. Built in 1801 in the spirit of Mozart by his librettist Emanuel Schikaneder, it has seen many historic world premieres, including Beethoven's only opera Fidelio. To coincide with the celebrations marking Mozart's 250th birthday, the Theater an der Wien was reopened in 2006 as “the new opera house” of the City of Vienna.

The Awards celebrate the diverse and collaborative nature of this cherished art form, and the annual event has become an important landmark on the international operatic calendar. Founded by philanthropist Harry Hyman in 2012, the Awards aim to raise the profile of opera as an art form, recognize and reward excellence, and help to generate funds for the Opera Awards Foundation, which provides bursaries for emerging operatic talent worldwide.

Harry Hyman, Founder of the International Opera Awards, said: “We're delighted that the International Opera Awards will be hosted in Vienna – a city steeped in opera – for the very first time, and we extend our thanks to MusikTheater van der Wien for hosting. I look forward to celebrating what has been another excellent year for the opera world, as well as seeing who will be nominated for our 2026 Awards.”

Franz Patay, Managing Director of the Vereinigte Bühnen Wien: “Being named Opera Company of the Year 2025 has filled me and the entire team at the Theater an der Wien with pride. It is therefore a particular honour to host the 13th International Opera Awards here and to welcome so many outstanding artists and professionals from all over the world to the awards ceremony.”

Stefan Herheim, Artistic Director of MusikTheater an der Wien, said: “It is an honour to host the International Opera Awards at the Theater an der Wien – a house built in the spirit of the enlightenment that proudly celebrates its 225th anniversary this year. We look very much forward to welcome the operatic world to Vienna and praise its finest distributors of music, beauty and empathy together!”

Tickets for the 2026 awards ceremony will be available from MusikTheater an der Wien in due course.