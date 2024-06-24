Photos: Meg Flather's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriter Meg Flather is currently embarking on her "Brick Room" tour, revisiting past shows she's done to critical acclaim. Yesterday, on Sunday June 23rd, she presented a revival of Outbound Plane, a show exploring the grief she felt when her mother passed away. (Read an interview with Flather talking about the show.)

Flather said about this show, "I love the gift of revisiting these stories and songs that 'celebrate' necessary endings after so much time has passed. Hopefully I am wiser, and bring more colors, textures to the storytelling. And hopefully I am more fearless as a singer. The song arrangements and emotional stakes in this piece are particularly riveting."

The show featured music direction and piano by Tracy Stark, and was directed by Lennie Watts.

See highlights from the night below taken by photographer Conor Weiss.

Find more upcoming shows at Don't Tell Mama on their website.

Learn more about Meg Flather, including the next dates of her "Brick Room" tour, continuing this fall, on her website.

