Photos: See Highlights from the ANAIS RENO QUARTET at Birdland

New York City-based jazz singer and composer Anaïs Reno brought her quartet, composed of herself, Joe Block on piano, Sameer Shankar on bass and Keith Balla on drums, to NYC's Birdland Jazz Club on Sunday April 6th. Reno has studied jazz performance at SUNY Purchase and received several accolades including the YoungArts Award, the jazz award in the American Traditions Competition, the Mabel Mercer competition and Julie Wilson award. She has performed in venues such as Birdland, Carnegie Hall, Dizzy’s Club Madison Square Garden, the Caramoor Jazz Festival, PizzaExpress as part of the London Jazz Festival, the Edinburgh Jazz Festival, and others.

In 2021, her debut album “Lovesome Thing”, celebrating Ellington and Strayhorn featuring Emmet Cohen, rose to number 6 on the jazz chart; in the same year, she took part in a video with NYCNext celebrating the reopening of New York after Covid-19 singing Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” alongside a variety of stars including Idina Menzel and Stephen Colbert, and sang "America the Beautiful'' for the Mets/Yankees 9/11 game on national television. Anaïs released a live record with London’s PizzaExpress in February of 2024 and is celebrating the release of her sophomore studio album titled “Lady of the Lavender Mist” under Club44.

Learn more about Anaïs Reno on her website at www.anaisreno.com. You can read a review of Reno's 2021 album here, and an interview with her about the album here.

Find more upcoming shows at Birdland on their website.

See photos from the April 6th show below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.



