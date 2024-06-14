Interview: Meg Flather Revisits OUTBOUND PLANE at Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Meg Flather began working with director Lennie Watts in the fall of 2015. Since then, they have produced ten cabaret shows together. Seven of those shows have been musically directed by Tracy Stark. Every show has received accolades, award nominations, and five of the shows led to awards for Meg.

As 2023 was winding down, the trio found themselves rehearsing in The Brick Room at Don’t Tell Mama and agreed that it was time to revisit their body of work in a series aptly titled The Brick Room Tour. Their next “stop” on the tour, Outbound Plane, will take place on June 23rd at 4 pm. They will be visiting a show first performed on July 28th, 2019!

Outbound Plane, which Meg says “explores some of the necessary losses and endings in life that ultimately take us where we need to go next,” features an eclectic mix of songs written by songwriting giants of musical theater and pop, including Rodgers & Hammerstein, Jerry Herman, Richard Maltby & David Shire, Alan Menken & Tim Rice, Paul Simon, Nanci Griffith, Joan Armatrading, Natalie Merchant, and a Meg Flather original. Tickets are available on Don’t Tell Mama’s website.

Read a conversation with Meg about the show.

Where did the idea for Outbound Plane come from?

After my mother passed away in March of 2018, I experienced that unique grief that comes after the second parent passes away. The grief was paradoxical as my mother's death was peaceful, painless, and a blessing after she battled dementia for so many years with such grace. I got to thinking about many necessary losses we face in life, and the show was born.

What are you most looking forward to about the show?

I love the gift of revisiting these stories and songs that "celebrate" necessary endings after so much time has passed. Hopefully I am wiser, and bring more colors, textures to the storytelling. And hopefully I am more fearless as a singer. The song arrangements and emotional stakes in this piece are particularly riveting. Thank you, Tracy Stark and Lennie Watts!

What message would you like people to take away from it?

Oh, my motto has always been to embrace the mess in life. That it is our tests that define us, push us forward. When things come gently, easily, that is all very well and good, but using our disappointments is how we grow authentic individuals of ourselves.

What has it been like doing your Brick Room Tour? How has it been going so far?

This "tour" has been one of the most creative and athletic challenges I have ever accepted. It has been so good for my brain and my instrument to dive into a past piece, learn it all over again, bring new colors and insights to it, perform it, leave it, and move onto the next piece the very next day. I feel like I am back in summer stock!

What have you been listening to lately?

I listen to a lot of instrumental music–like film soundtracks, etc. Since I am drilling lyrics, patter, and my home shopping "sells" 24/7, getting lost in lush instrumental music has been essential.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

I just want to thank everyone who has supported this "Brick Room Tour" thus far. I am humbled by the audiences that have shown up these last two Sundays at 4. Without those open and receptive faces seated before me, there is no music and there is no storytelling.

Aside from the next stops on your Brick Room tour, what's coming up next for you?

I have loved taking part in other people's shows. I am so thankful for Sue Matsuki, Laura Slutsky, Ray DeForest, Goldie Dver, and Stephen Hanks for inviting me to sing in their musical offerings. These group shows are the best reminder to value our fantastic cabaret community.

Tickets to Outbound Plane are available on Don't Tell Mama's website.

Find more information about Meg, including the next dates on the Brick Room Tour, on her website.

