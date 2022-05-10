Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The seasons change but the quality at The Lineup stays the same.

May. 10, 2022  

Photos: May 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Through the Stewart Green Lens This first instalment of THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher arrived like a breath of spring, even if the New York weather is being a little ambiguous with the actual seasons itself. While Mosher continues her arduous work at casting and hosting the popular weekly variety show, interim Musical Director Lon Hoyt fills in for Mosher's work wife Brad Simmons. The rest of the Lineup family, from the musicians on the stage to the Birdland guests seated at their tables, were primed and ready to enjoy the festivities when Mosher and her lineup hit the stage on May 3rd, including photographer Stewart Green, who documented the antics of Mosher and co. and sent the photos over to Broadway World Cabaret.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Susie Mosher's opening number.

Lon Hoyt has Susie's back.
Janet Krupin has Susie transfixed with her story.

Daniel LeClaire plus Susie Mosher equals laughs.

It's all hugs for Janinah Burnett and Susie.

Carly Sakolove brought some friends with her...

Ilene Kristen arrives ready to work.

John Miller gives great bass backup.
Billy Rogan prepares to blow everyone's mind.

Remy Germinario gets a big reaction out of Susie.

Susie reunites with friend Nicolas King.

It's couples night! Jacob Khalil and Victoria Hardy Khalil amuse Susie, just a little.

Rising singer-songwriter Jonathan Savage wins the mousepad.

Victor Lesser has something to say before he plays.

The Band: Lon Hoyt (piano), John Miller (bass), Clint de Ganon (drums).
Susie Mosher is clearly impressed.

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD; on May 3rd Lon Hoyt was Musical Director.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next Week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher:

