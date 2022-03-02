Photos: Matt Baker Brings A Rhapsody Of Gershwin To Birdland

New York/Australian jazz pianist Matt Baker returned to the Birdland stage with a new version of his project, "A Rhapsody of Gershwin."

The event took place at Birdland on Monday, February 28, with Mr. Baker at the piano, Max Light on guitar, Kevin Hailey on bass, Curtis Nowosad on drums, Benny Benack III on trumpet and vocals, and Nicole Zuraitis on vocals.

The show included music from Crazy for You, Porgy and Bess, Shall We Dance, An American in Paris and Concerto in F, plus other exciting gems from the classical and popular worlds of George Gershwin.

Matt Baker's sideman credits include touring and performing with vocalists Ann Hampton Callaway, Jennifer Holliday, Patti LaBelle, Veronica Swift (2015 Monk competition winner), Tierney Sutton, Arianna Neikrug (2015 Sarah Vaughan competition winner) and Judy Collins, as well as guitar icon Bucky Pizzarelli and tenor saxophonist Joel Frahm.

Matt Baker was an award winner in the 2003 Montreux International Solo Jazz Piano competition and a semi-finalist in 2004 and 2005. Originally from Australia, Matt has called New York City home since 2010, performs at jazz venues throughout the city and abroad and in 2017 released his latest DVD album "Live at Birdland."

Photos by Kevin Alvey