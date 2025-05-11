 tracking pixel
Photos: Mark William Returns to Green Room 42

The show took place on May 10

By: May. 11, 2025
The stars came out to celebrate the triumphant return of singer/ songwriter and entertainer Mark William and his new show “Technicolor Dreams 2.0” at The Green Room 42. The sold out audience included many Tony award winners and show biz luminaries.

Leading the standing ovations were Sandy Duncan, Don Correia, Len Cariou, Reeve Carney, Baayork Lee, Debra Monk, Paige Davis, Ben Rappaport, Katie Finneran, Lee Roy Reams, Mary Beth Peil & William Ivey Long, to name just a few. Mark William sang an incredible set of standards, Broadway favorites and some of his original tunes.

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William

Mark William and Baayork Lee

Tonight's Band under the direction of Matthew Lowy that includes Jonathan Ward, Sam Zerna, David Cinquerana, Jane Sucks and Olivia Hughart

Mark William and Alexander J. Michaels

Mark William and Diane J Findlay

Mark William and Ben Rappaport

Mark William and Reeve Carney

Reeve Carney

Barbara Levy, Barbara Schwartz, Mark William, Fran Weisman

Mark William and Fran Weisman

Mark William and Debra Monk

Mark William, Debra Monk and Lee Roy Reams

Mark William and Lee Roy Reams

Stevie Holland, Mark William and Gary William Friedman

Mark William and Dr. Thomas Manzione

Sandy Duncan, Mark William and Don Correia

Emily DeHope, Leeanne DeHope , Ed DeHope and Mark William

Mark William with Jack Rost, Wade Childress and Lola del Rivera

Mark William and Laura Zuckerman

Mark William and Logan Kelly

Mark William with Frank Verlizzo, Joe Ligammari and Richie Ridge

Mark William and Micah Young

Charles Abbott, Mark William and John Charles Kelly

Mark William and Rick Hinkson

Mark William and Joe Perrotta

Gus Haritos, Mark William and Richard Hillman

Mark William Curtis Wong

Mark William and Paige Davis

Mark William, Matthew Lowy and Paige Davis

Mark William and Matthew Lowy

Len Cariou and Mark William

Heather Summerhayes, Len Cariou and Mark William

Mark William and William Ivey Long

Erik Mortensen, Mark William, Dr. Jonathan Kruh and Alex Barillas

Mark William and Teresa Blowers

Daniel Dunlow and Mark William

Cynthia Bambace and Mark William

Mark William and Deb Betz

Mark William and Nancy Swadling

Robert H. Fowler, Mark William and Andrew Morrissey

Mark William and Matt Zwyer

Mark William and Preston Ridge

Richie Ridge, Mark William and Preston Ridge

Katie Finneran and Mark William

Marti Heil-Carney, Mark William and Reeve Carney

Katie Finneran and Paige Davis

Matthew Lowy and Mark William

Ryan Spahn and Mark William

