Photos: Mark William Returns to Green Room 42

The show took place on May 10
The stars came out to celebrate the triumphant return of singer/ songwriter and entertainer Mark William and his new show “Technicolor Dreams 2.0” at The Green Room 42. The sold out audience included many Tony award winners and show biz luminaries.
Leading the standing ovations were Sandy Duncan, Don Correia, Len Cariou, Reeve Carney, Baayork Lee, Debra Monk, Paige Davis, Ben Rappaport, Katie Finneran, Lee Roy Reams, Mary Beth Peil & William Ivey Long, to name just a few. Mark William sang an incredible set of standards, Broadway favorites and some of his original tunes.
Tonight's Band under the direction of Matthew Lowy that includes Jonathan Ward, Sam Zerna, David Cinquerana, Jane Sucks and Olivia Hughart
Mark William and Alexander J. Michaels
Mark William and Diane J Findlay
Mark William and Ben Rappaport
Barbara Levy, Barbara Schwartz, Mark William, Fran Weisman
Mark William and Fran Weisman
Mark William, Debra Monk and Lee Roy Reams
Mark William and Lee Roy Reams
Stevie Holland, Mark William and Gary William Friedman
Mark William and Dr. Thomas Manzione
Sandy Duncan, Mark William and Don Correia
Emily DeHope, Leeanne DeHope , Ed DeHope and Mark William
Mark William with Jack Rost, Wade Childress and Lola del Rivera
Mark William and Laura Zuckerman
Mark William and Logan Kelly
Mark William with Frank Verlizzo, Joe Ligammari and Richie Ridge
Charles Abbott, Mark William and John Charles Kelly
Mark William and Joe Perrotta
Gus Haritos, Mark William and Richard Hillman
Mark William, Matthew Lowy and Paige Davis
Mark William and Matthew Lowy
Heather Summerhayes, Len Cariou and Mark William
Mark William and William Ivey Long
Erik Mortensen, Mark William, Dr. Jonathan Kruh and Alex Barillas
Mark William and Teresa Blowers
Daniel Dunlow and Mark William
Cynthia Bambace and Mark William
Mark William and Deb Betz
Mark William and Nancy Swadling
Robert H. Fowler, Mark William and Andrew Morrissey
Mark William and Matt Zwyer
Mark William and Preston Ridge
Richie Ridge, Mark William and Preston Ridge
Katie Finneran and Mark William
Marti Heil-Carney, Mark William and Reeve Carney
Katie Finneran and Paige Davis
Matthew Lowy and Mark William
Videos