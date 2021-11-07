Photos: Marilyn Maye Autumn at Feinstein's 54 Below

Marilyn Maye returned to the NY Nightclub scene at Feinstein's/54 Below Club to an enthusiastic, live and in person, NYC audience.

Her week of sold out shows leading up to Halloween and ending Nov. 1st and was attended nightly by the hippest in-the-know names of the Entertainment world. Stars of stage, screen, jazz, and cabaret came to marvel at the magic spell this artist weaves.



There is simply no one like Marilyn Maye performing on the live stage in our time. Her age (always mentioned these days) is simply irrelevant now. Her years of experience are obvious and undeniable. Her ability to tell a story in words and music, unrivaled. And her vocal and emotional range are unmatched. She can take you from giddy laughter to heart wrenching tears not just from one tune to the next - but within the SAME song.



Marilyn Maye's vocal abilities have never waned. Like polished silver and gold her sound only deepens and shines with more luster as the years go by.

Her latest set list included a series of songs she rarely puts together in one performance.

Backed by one the music world's finest trios: music director Tedd Firth on piano, Tom Hubbard on bass, and Mark McLean on drums...

The show kicked off with her "Rainbow" medley which included a stand alone Walter Marks "Golden Rainbow" - then a sly nod to recent public health & mask mandates with her "Look To The Silver Lining" and her "Smile" medley - a welcome to the season with a series of rarely performed "Autumn" songs - and a powerhouse final half with songs like "Bye Bye Country Boy", "Joey", "Guess Who I Saw Today" and, a song that she owns like no one else can, "Fifty Percent". These were not 1, 2 punches...they were all knock outs.

"I'm giving it all away!" she says. (And in these post-pandemic times - why not?!)



The crowd welcomed her back with nightly ovations, and she in kind, with her "New York" medley and her anthem to living in the moment - "It's Today".

A Marilyn Maye performance is not a show...it's an event.



Look for her upcoming dates.

www.marilynmaye.com



Photos: Kevin Alvey



Mark McLean, Marilyn Maye, Tom Hubbard, Tedd Firth



Tedd Firth, Tom Hubbard, Marilyn Maye, Mark McLean



Marilyn Maye



Tom Hubbard, Marilyn Maye, Mark McLean



Marilyn Maye



Marilyn Maye



Marilyn Maye



Marilyn Maye



Tedd Firth



Tom Hubbard



Mark McLean



Tedd Firth, Marilyn Maye



Marilyn Maye



Tedd Firth, Marilyn Maye, Tom Hubbard



Tedd Firth



Marilyn Maye



Marilyn Maye



Marilyn Maye



Marilyn Maye, Tom Hubbard



Tom Hubbard, Marilyn Maye, Mark McLean



Marilyn Maye, Staff of 54 Below



Marilyn Maye, Will Friedwald



Marilyn Maye, Randy Roberts



Melissa Errico, Marilyn Maye



Akwasi Taha, Marilyn Maye, Marva Hicks



Walter Marks, Marilyn Maye, Richard Jay-Alexander



Marilyn Maye, Jamie deRoy



Brain Kaltner, Marilyn Maye, Karen Akers



Marilyn Maye, Sidney Myer



Marilyn Maye, Tilda Swinton



Marilyn Maye, Sandy Stewart



Frank Dain, Marilyn Maye



Ron Abel, Marilyn Maye,



Marilyn Maye, Michael West



Marilyn Maye